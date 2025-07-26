According to Wikipedia, "The National is a Scottish daily newspaper owned by Newsquest. It began publication on 24 November 2014, and was the first daily newspaper in Scotland to support Scottish independence." With that in mind, an edgy front page that received worldwide attention yesterday was just what they wanted. Or, as they put it, "Our viral front page today was very simple. We told the facts about Donald Trump, a man who doesn't like the facts."

Source: The National

Donald Trump is set to land in Scotland on Friday evening, and will spend the next five days in the country.

During this time, he is set to meet both UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Scotland's First Minister John Swinney.

He is also set to be welcomed off the plane by Scotland Secretary Ian Murray.

Friday's front page pays tribute to the US president - without actually naming him.

The headline of the front page reads: "Convicted US felon to arrive in Scotland".

It then goes on to say: "Republican leader, who was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation, will visit golf courses."