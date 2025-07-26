'Convicted US Felon To Arrive In Scotland'

Friday's edition of Scottish newspaper 'The National' did not mince words.
'Convicted US Felon To Arrive In Scotland'
By Ed ScarceJuly 26, 2025

According to Wikipedia, "The National is a Scottish daily newspaper owned by Newsquest. It began publication on 24 November 2014, and was the first daily newspaper in Scotland to support Scottish independence." With that in mind, an edgy front page that received worldwide attention yesterday was just what they wanted. Or, as they put it, "Our viral front page today was very simple. We told the facts about Donald Trump, a man who doesn't like the facts."

Source: The National

Donald Trump is set to land in Scotland on Friday evening, and will spend the next five days in the country.

During this time, he is set to meet both UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Scotland's First Minister John Swinney.

He is also set to be welcomed off the plane by Scotland Secretary Ian Murray.

Friday's front page pays tribute to the US president - without actually naming him.

The headline of the front page reads: "Convicted US felon to arrive in Scotland".
It then goes on to say: "Republican leader, who was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation, will visit golf courses."

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon