Brits Freak Out Over Pharma Ads During Oprah Interview, Hilarity Ensues

The tweets from Brits watching the Oprah, Meghan and Harry special were hilarious.
By Red Painter
Unless you were living under a rock, you know that Oprah had a bombshell 2-hour interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

It was...shocking. Honestly.

From comments from unnamed royal family members about her unborn child's skin tone to the Palace's complete refusal to address Meghan's suicidal ideations while she was pregnant to disturbing revelations about Harry's relationship with his father, Prince Charles.

But the one thing that really confused and upset British viewers was the sheer number of commercials that air on American TV, with a particular focus on medicine and pharmaceuticals. Here is #BritishTwitter reacting:

Can't stop laughing at this one, because it is 100% on point:

I WANT TO KNOW THE ANSWER TO THIS QUESTION TOO!

Oh, this is why:

Check, check, check, check:

Me too:

Socialized medicine means no TV ads like ours because medicine and pharmaceuticals aren't treated like a business that has to market to consumers. It is a service. Just like the monarchy and royal family aren't a business, they are just a racist holdover from centuries ago when bloodline and purity were the goals.

Yay America! At least we got rid of all that racist, White people first, MAGA mentality...oh wait....

