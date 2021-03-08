Brits Freak Out Over Pharma Ads During Oprah Interview, Hilarity Ensues

Unless you were living under a rock, you know that Oprah had a bombshell 2-hour interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

It was...shocking. Honestly.

From comments from unnamed royal family members about her unborn child's skin tone to the Palace's complete refusal to address Meghan's suicidal ideations while she was pregnant to disturbing revelations about Harry's relationship with his father, Prince Charles.

But the one thing that really confused and upset British viewers was the sheer number of commercials that air on American TV, with a particular focus on medicine and pharmaceuticals. Here is #BritishTwitter reacting:

If these medicine ads are what it’s like to not have an NHS I never want to experience that — Tee the strategist🥂 (@TiffanyTi_) March 8, 2021

"Ask your doctor if PRIVATIZATION is right for you. (Side effects may include bankruptcy, medical treatment being denied, kids having to sell lemonade to pay for their cancer surgery, and reduced life expectancy.)" — Bodhipaksa (@bodhipaksa) March 8, 2021

Nah…how are the side effects of the medicine in American ads more lethal than the thing they’re treating??? 😭 pic.twitter.com/cMTlLm5fRP — Dapo Adeola (@DapsDraws) March 8, 2021

Loooool these American ads tho... totally forgot about MEDICINE being advertised out there 😂😂 #OprahMeghanHarry — Petra Dias 💖 (@petra_jdf) March 8, 2021

Can't stop laughing at this one, because it is 100% on point:

i’m watching the meghan interview recording and yet again i can’t understand why american tv ads are like “ask your doctor for…” or “tell your doctor…” why the fuck would you be the one to tell a DOCTOR what medicine to give you????? maybe i’m too european to get it but wtf — agvta♑️ (@siIverskyy) March 8, 2021

I WANT TO KNOW THE ANSWER TO THIS QUESTION TOO!

HELP why are all american ads about medicines?? — sursh🧯 (@LOUSIMPRINT) March 8, 2021

Oh, this is why:

These medical adverts and the side effects though. American healthcare truly is a business 🙄 — Hayley (TPB) (@TeaPartyBeauty) March 8, 2021

American ads are so scary, just mad drugs and ppl suing each other upandan 😭 — S. (@itsshabs) March 8, 2021

Check, check, check, check:

I remember the first time I saw American TV. Drugs, cars, food. Drugs that stop your food allergy symptoms. Processed shite that replaces real food. Drugs that help dampen the other drugs symptoms. "Now over to Stu for Sports". 😱 — Jamie Benning of Filmumentaries.com (@jamieswb) February 16, 2021

Me too:

American adverts make me feel like I’m in some post-apocalyptic world 🥴#OprahMeghanHarry — INGA🐼✨ (@IngaRochelle) March 8, 2021

Socialized medicine means no TV ads like ours because medicine and pharmaceuticals aren't treated like a business that has to market to consumers. It is a service. Just like the monarchy and royal family aren't a business, they are just a racist holdover from centuries ago when bloodline and purity were the goals.

Yay America! At least we got rid of all that racist, White people first, MAGA mentality...oh wait....