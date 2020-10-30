Politics
Friday News Dump: Okay, Dems, We're Almost There! And Other News

Let's get out there. Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose!
By Susie Madrak

It's. So. Close. So, so close. (I don't mean the election. I mean "getting rid of the Orange Cheeto.")

Did you vote? Good. Then let's prepare to say a not-so-fond farewell to these horrible people. Don't let the door hit you in the ass, guys!

DEPT. OF 'A CHANGE IS GONNA COME'

Guys. GUYS. This is it, the last weekend before the elections. Do your phone banking, drive your neighbors to drop off their ballots. You all voted, right? RIGHT?

And I finally get to tell you what I think: Biden by 8+. I think the pollsters are under polling likely voters, because the under-24 turnout right now is so huge, there's no way they adjusted for it. So here's what I see:


CLEAR EYES. FULL HEARTS. CAN'T LOSE!

And this will be my celebration song, after the entire world heaves a sigh of relief: "Is it really over? He lost?"

