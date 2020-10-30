Friday News Dump: Okay, Dems, We're Almost There! And Other News

It's. So. Close. So, so close. (I don't mean the election. I mean "getting rid of the Orange Cheeto.")

Did you vote? Good. Then let's prepare to say a not-so-fond farewell to these horrible people. Don't let the door hit you in the ass, guys!

VP Mike Pence: "We made America great again." pic.twitter.com/tIQdrv9D6e — The Hill (@thehill) October 30, 2020

Ivanka and Jared are pathetic grifters complicit and in many ways responsible for the deaths of over 223,000 Americans #ByeIvanka pic.twitter.com/iVHdOmqKVY — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 24, 2020

Donald Trump Jr. repeatedly says that American deaths from covid have nearly disappeared.



"If you look at my Instagram, it’s gone to almost nothing."



There were 1,016 deaths recorded today. pic.twitter.com/lcCCt3Dzgd — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 30, 2020

An example of the typical GOP female species:https://t.co/irvg2lQ0zH — cees biersma (@ceesbiersma) October 25, 2020

Jared Kushner bragged to Bob Woodward in April that Trump was "getting the country back from the doctors" and that we were at the "beginning of the comeback phase." Nearly 200,000 more Americans have died since. Jared belongs in prison. pic.twitter.com/Xl3F5kyAIO — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 28, 2020

Kellyanne Conway: "Biden has no good energy plan for Pennylsvania and really no good energy whatsoever." pic.twitter.com/uQm2Ducy28 — The Hill (@thehill) October 28, 2020

Rep. Eric Swalwell NAILS Bill Barr with question he can't escape https://t.co/BX87s2rBYR via @YouTube — Marguerite Paizis (@MargueritePaiz1) October 23, 2020

JFC! He’s so far gone it’s not even funny anymore! Wait.. that’s a lie! It’s still funny! But this is some next level straight jacket crazy right here! pic.twitter.com/7kKTZ12pA5 — J...A...R...E...T...T... (@20jarett24) October 30, 2020

Springsteen: “We are rudderless and joyless... We have lost the cultural aspects of society that make American great... We have lost our mojo, our fun, our happiness, our cheering on of others - the shared experience of humanity that makes it all worth it” https://t.co/8sr2xspmZg — Tahar (@laseptiemewilay) October 30, 2020

RECORD COVID CASES: The U.S. is now averaging a pandemic-high of 73,000 daily COVID-19 cases as Wisconsin marks its deadliest day, fatalities climbing in 29 states and Dr. Birx calls out North Dakota residents for not wearing masks. @perezreports has more. https://t.co/FkdelmYEBo pic.twitter.com/VhYOZqqFP2 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 28, 2020

Update: final total for Thursday... Johns Hopkins University reported 88,521 new cases and 971 new deaths. This is now the highest number of new cases reported in a single day since the pandemic began. https://t.co/UiNeSyE9ys — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 30, 2020

Exclusive: Wilbur Ross Remained on Chinese Joint Venture Board While Running U.S.-China Trade War

Chinese documents show that the U.S. commerce secretary did not successfully step down from all his corporate commitmentshttps://t.co/ClqPfNOoDt

@isaacstonefish — Robbie Gramer (@RobbieGramer) October 29, 2020

Seriously, America. How is the race even close?



Sincerely,



The rest of the world. — Trent Capelli 🇨🇦 (@TrentCapelli) October 30, 2020

Idaho lieutenant governor appears in video that claims pandemic "may or may not be occurring" https://t.co/6CyaaIcLHQ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 30, 2020

NYC Shops Can Now Sell Products Out On Sidewalks - https://t.co/iSaA8FaULW pic.twitter.com/MAH8O2AC3Q — JoeMyGod (@JoeMyGod) October 30, 2020

THIRTY NINE PERCENT of folks who requested mail-in ballots in #PA, possibly THE most pivotal swing state, have not returned them. Do it today or Monday at a drop box location or your county elections office. Otherwise make a plan to #vote in person on Tuesday, #ElectionDay — Victoria Brownworth #AntiFascistVoter (@VABVOX) October 30, 2020

It’s 3 am at the WH and the president is tweeting... pic.twitter.com/i6ZcJfM8e3 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 30, 2020

So, if anyone is still impressed by the 7.4% US growth from the 2nd to 3rd quarter — do NOT use annual rates! — the Euro area grew 12.7%. In both cases it's a partial snapback that still leaves us way down from pre-covid; in both cases rising cases bode very badly for the future — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) October 30, 2020

Our forecast has TX as a toss up. But success in TX on election night will be measured from the bottom up- NOT the top down. AS I've been highlighting for months- the TX state house has potential to flip & Ds could win up to 6 House seats. If that happens, THAT's a HUGE D night pic.twitter.com/dPCP9ZDKpf — Rachel "The Doc" Bitecofer 📈🔭🍌 (@RachelBitecofer) October 30, 2020

Texas is a tossup: Texas Republicans and Democrats alike believe the long-awaited moment has arrived: The state is a true presidential battleground, and either candidate could prevail next week. https://t.co/TbLbQ0q232 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 30, 2020

Facebook under fire for boosting right-wing news sources and throttling progressive alternatives - https://t.co/pxEyHvXWgV — Progressive Push (@progressivepush) October 30, 2020

.@Maddow: "Bottom line, in all states, it is too late to count on the mail now. Don't mail it now. Bring it in yourself."https://t.co/Zpdlz6u9r4 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 30, 2020

DHS's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency will launch a 24/7 virtual election war room. Election officials across the country can dial in any time to report suspicious activity and figure out how to respond. This is a good thing. Now #VOTE https://t.co/wMeihiUnrP — Richard Stengel (@stengel) October 30, 2020

WATCH: @gabegutierrez was granted access inside the ICU of a hard-hit Montana hospital. pic.twitter.com/GqHOuWnwaq — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) October 30, 2020

There are thousands of people RIGHT NOW in hospital beds with tubes down their f*cking throats wondering when and if they’re going to FACETIME THEIR LOVED ONES TO SAY GOODBYE.



This the reality; these are stakes. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 30, 2020

Doubts about safety of Flint's water 6 years after crisis | Via: AFP https://t.co/TKDKCPhamU — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) October 30, 2020

Sen. Mitch McConnell says he’s certain Hillary Clinton was “so grateful” the Senate confirmed Amy Coney Barrett on her birthday.



pic.twitter.com/o9ffKigQk1 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 30, 2020

“One of the hardest things for young children to understand is that their actions have real consequences for others. That’s because for a time a child’s own world seems like the whole world: That’s all there is.” — MisterRogersQuotes (@MisterRogersSay) October 30, 2020

Up to 200,000 spectators pack into Rome's Circus Maximus for a day of thrills in the Empire's greatest sports stadium. Before the chariot races begin the crowd watch a flamboyant parade (pompa circensis) of the day's sportsmen and entertainers. (Reconstruction by Faber Courtial) pic.twitter.com/TLIBfBc86h — Gareth Harney (@OptimoPrincipi) October 30, 2020

Because they're all in on herd immunity. This is a catastrophe.



Pence absent from Covid-19 planning calls for more than a month https://t.co/znvy6IPstq via @politico — Michelangelo Signorile, subscribe to my newsletter (@MSignorile) October 30, 2020

It's truly infuriating. I worked in NYC at its catastrophic worst in March-April, and hoped the rest of the country and our government would learn something from it. Am terrified for what we have coming this winter. https://t.co/hTxK0m9wFC — Eric Schultz (@ericschul) October 30, 2020

A Louisville Police sergeant involved in the raid that led to Breonna Taylor's death is counter-suing her boyfriend.



Jonathan Mattingly accuses Kenneth Walker of causing him "severe trauma, mental anguish & emotional distress."

@Jerickaduncan has a response from his lawyers pic.twitter.com/nmwZCIYr5e — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) October 30, 2020

Netflix reveals whether Narcos: Mexico will be back – see all the cancelations and renewals so far! (via @toofab)https://t.co/1poFVLVulc — TMZ (@TMZ) October 30, 2020

The family of Walter Wallace Jr., who was fatally shot by police in Philadelphia, say they do not want the officers involved to face murder charges. Their attorney said the officers "were improperly trained." https://t.co/kY0K3KrSrU — NPR (@NPR) October 30, 2020

In an email to State Department officials, @SecPompeo's son refers to his father's tenure as "a family endeavor."



Susan Pompeo "gives instructions to State Department officials from her personal email address," to make reservations and fix the dryer.https://t.co/NDsiKS4ZsE — David Gura (@davidgura) October 29, 2020

Siberian virologist reinfects himself with coronavirus in experiment to test immunity https://t.co/r8gnwbzyhi — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 30, 2020

🚨THREAD - Urgent need to get outstanding ballots in.



With 5 days to go & polls in Ohio tight, there are almost 500,000 absentee ballots that have still not been returned, many of them loyal Dems.



Getting them in by Election Day is priority one.



1/https://t.co/1ZWnJ8B6Ol — David Pepper (@DavidPepper) October 29, 2020

Let’s not let sociopath #SatansSnotRag get his chance. Miller outlined four major priorities: limiting asylum grants, outlawing sanctuary cities, expanding the travel ban with tougher screening for visa applicants and slapping new limits on work visas. https://t.co/Tbp8xfBEHQ — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) October 30, 2020

It is Halloween week so please listen and learn from Donald J Trump (link for shares below) pic.twitter.com/QnBv7ZmJXS — J-L Cauvin (@JLCauvin) October 25, 2020

For the first time, Twitter has taken action against the Kremlin-controlled network RT for spreading misinformation about the 2020 election. RT had posted a 4-minute segment amplifying Trump's claims of widespread fraud and election rigging. w/ @donie https://t.co/037JezdFQX — Marshall Cohen (@MarshallCohen) October 30, 2020

“She wasn’t out looting or out doing anything. She wasn’t even charged with a crime.” https://t.co/pGhVnrzPvN — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) October 30, 2020



DEPT. OF 'A CHANGE IS GONNA COME'

Just trying to process that daylight savings ends this weekend so:

**We have to get through a whole ‘nother hour of 2020

**There is one extra hour before Nov. 3 that I had not emotionally calculated for. pic.twitter.com/IigbqW1fqI — Julie VOTE EARLY Cohen (@FilmmakerJulie) October 30, 2020

It’s been a damn day so here is a photo of what my dog did while we recorded the @nprpolitics podcast today. As @marcusgilmer aptly noted: ““This podcast was recorded at 12:45 pm. Some things may have been destroyed by the dog by the time you listen to this” pic.twitter.com/VKibZkCacT — J U A N A (@jmsummers) October 30, 2020

Working on my head tilts 😍

🎥: the_life_of_nala (IG)#mydogiscutest pic.twitter.com/WZKsBFvm3S — My Dog Is Cutest (@mydogiscutest) September 24, 2020

Because you want to see a doggy and a cow as best friends. pic.twitter.com/pKj5fcLVEk — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) October 26, 2020

two real life pokemons pic.twitter.com/zSpmTvs4TA — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) October 17, 2020

go get em fellas https://t.co/R6N87C3ias — John Ganz (@lionel_trolling) October 18, 2020

An 8-year-old boy from Rhode Island might have this year's best Halloween costume. https://t.co/QslZiFO19X pic.twitter.com/9dHoZi58Ut — ABC News (@ABC) October 30, 2020

Guys. GUYS. This is it, the last weekend before the elections. Do your phone banking, drive your neighbors to drop off their ballots. You all voted, right? RIGHT?

And I finally get to tell you what I think: Biden by 8+. I think the pollsters are under polling likely voters, because the under-24 turnout right now is so huge, there's no way they adjusted for it. So here's what I see:



CLEAR EYES. FULL HEARTS. CAN'T LOSE!

And this will be my celebration song, after the entire world heaves a sigh of relief: "Is it really over? He lost?"