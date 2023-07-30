'We're Not There At All': GOP Rep Rebukes Bartiromo On Biden Impeachment

Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) said on Sunday that the Republicans do not have a good case for impeaching President Joe Biden.

Turner was asked about impeachment by Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.

"Congressman, I know there's much debate about impeaching Joe Biden," Bartiromo pointed out. "Where do you stand on it? Do you support an impeachment inquiry?"

"Well, certainly we're not there at all," Turner replied.

The lawmaker argued Congress had more work to do before an impeachment inquiry could begin.

"I think that [House Oversight Committee Chair] James Comer, in your prior interview, made a great point that his job is to get the facts," he explained. "He's doing a great job of burrowing down into what the facts are."