2020 News Dump: Josh Hawley Hates Democracy, And Other News

LIVE LOOK at the line of people waiting to vote at 730am on NYE — the last day of early voting in Cobb County, Georgia. As a reminder, the states runoff elections will ultimately determine the balance of power in Washington DC. pic.twitter.com/XSSCPUI8Gi

Who are we picking on for the last day of 2020? The smarmy Senator from Missouri, Josh Hawley.

The nakedly ambitious and craven junior senator wants to run for president, and so he's sucking up to the Trump base by announcing he'll challenge the validation of Joe Biden's vote on January 6th:

Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

But Hawley has no problem telling the over 80 MILLION AMERICANS who voted for Joe Biden that our voices do not count.

That because we did not choose his King that our votes do not count.

The arrogance of these bastards. https://t.co/nJoZq0OsUe — 🎄Julie🎄ShadyTomatoStudio (@vintagegoddess) December 31, 2020

Georgia Lt. Gov. @GeoffDuncanGA condemns @HawleyMO's "damaging" plan to challenge election results: "I'm worried that the sideshows and the distractions are causing some disruption around Jan. 5. But long-term, gosh, it's just not helpful. And quite honestly, it is a sideshow." pic.twitter.com/Pnn6HZs0Bm — Quint Forgey (@QuintForgey) December 31, 2020

"Josh Hawley and anyone who supports his effort are engaged in the attempted overthrow of democracy," Sen. Chris Murphy says as Sen. Hawley announced that he would object to the Electoral College certification on January 6. https://t.co/bI64Ml10de — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 31, 2020

Josh Hawley is barred in Missouri. His birthday is tomorrow... Gift idea? File a complaint for professional misconduct, ie being a traitor, to the MO OCDC. File here: https://t.co/3FeZk4YS7o — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) December 30, 2020

Don’t underestimate how selfish and craven his actions are. He is putting his colleagues in an untenable position, all in the cause of his ambition. Pretty ugly stuff. He is a Stanford &Yale educated lawyer who knows all the court cases have failed because there is no evidence. https://t.co/dy0YiEoSr1 — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) December 31, 2020

.@BenSasse out with a very long statement on January 6 Electoral Vote process.



Highlight: “When we talk in private, I haven’t heard a single Congressional Republican allege that the election results were fraudulent - not one.” https://t.co/nvctRnXqzN pic.twitter.com/fuZ4AIbk3c — Declan Garvey (@declanpgarvey) December 31, 2020

***************************

More than 1.1 million Georgia voters have cast their ballots despite long lines and closed polling places. But we need federal action, like the permanent protections of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, to stop voter suppression like this. https://t.co/ygTiRwRjWy — Swing Left (@swingleft) December 20, 2020

COVID-19 bill started a 180-day countdown for UFO disclosures https://t.co/QiWhZYa5iI pic.twitter.com/b9kvM7oTLg — New York Post (@nypost) December 29, 2020

Trump TRIED TO SHUT DOWN the investigation into the hack-and-leak days after Roger Stone asked him to.https://t.co/oNr8YgXbhk — Dr. emptywheel (@emptywheel) December 31, 2020

CNN: A new forecasts projects more than 80,000 Americans could die of Covid-19 in next 3 weekshttps://t.co/lCmIIIeKZS — Robert D. Bullard (@DrBobBullard) December 31, 2020

Fired employee deliberately spoiled COVID-19 vaccine, Wisconsin health system says https://t.co/4tstQ2lRdj — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) December 31, 2020

UPDATE #COVID19 new variant VOC202012/01 in England



➡️VOC growing rapidly

➡️Transmission advantage for VOC of 0.4 to 0.7 difference in reproduction number compared to non-VOC variant

➡️VOC affecting a greater proportion of under 20s



👉Report https://t.co/wZkdw9fCIj pic.twitter.com/YlffZnyPMl — MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis (@MRC_Outbreak) December 31, 2020

Here are four ways North Korea's Kim Jong Un became more dangerous under Trump's sanctions https://t.co/7M3KL59YIH — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) December 31, 2020

View from the EU: Britain 'taken over by gamblers, liars, clowns and their cheerleaders' https://t.co/Z1YL7bI8fX — The Guardian (@guardian) December 31, 2020

Trump just removed the IG investigating Elaine Chao. Chao’s husband, Mitch McConnell, already vetted the replacement. https://t.co/oDGEs1gf3w — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) December 31, 2020

Good morning to the dude who walked into the early voting venue yesterday and answered “are you here to vote?” with “I’m here to ruin Mitch McConnell’s fuckin’ day” — Céline went to France twice so she’s French (@selina3sticks) December 30, 2020

They are front-line workers with top priority access to the COVID-19 vaccine, but they are refusing to take it.https://t.co/yDtTh6ccq2 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) December 31, 2020

At the current rate, it would take almost 10 years to vaccinate enough Americans to get the pandemic under control, @NBCNews analysis shows. https://t.co/fIZ2ISIwjR — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 31, 2020

What are you doing about the 8 million people newly in poverty, Senator including nearly 14 percent of Texans? Any plans to push your Republican @senatemajldr to put the $2,000 relief bill on the floor or are you just going to keep flaunting your “have” status? https://t.co/ZArSQSzNYF — Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid 😷) (@JoyAnnReid) December 31, 2020

Michael Pack, the Trump-appointed CEO of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, has added a binding contractual agreement intended to ensure he cannot be removed for the next 2 years — despite President-elect Biden signaling that he intends to replace Pack.https://t.co/gF7Rrocize — NPR (@NPR) December 31, 2020

If this 👇 doesn't scream Karen 🤣... she's even perfected the stance! 🤦 pic.twitter.com/vhRozxvIxI — DeezNutz® 🇺🇲 🇲🇽 (@DeezNut64325575) December 30, 2020

2020 has been dark but let's ring in 2021 with light.



Today we celebrate the opening of the new Moynihan Train Hall in Manhattan.



It was built in the spirit of New York — ambitious and bold. pic.twitter.com/tuLlsTIfDt — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 30, 2020

"To set the tone for his inauguration the next day, President-elect Biden will lead a memorial to remember and honor lives lost to COVID-19, with church-bell ringings and light shows across the country on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 5:30 p.m. ET." https://t.co/tHFfdk7gKI — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 31, 2020

The Justice Department says it will not bring federal criminal charges against two Cleveland police officers for the 2014 fatal shooting of 12-year-old Tamir Rice, whose death became a national symbol in the Black Lives Matter movement. https://t.co/yEYLo3jJQc — The Associated Press (@AP) December 29, 2020

HEADS UP



According to this, if your heart stops and EMTs are unable to achieve “return of spontaneous circulation,” you will no longer be transported to a hospital in Los Angeles.



There is no capacity due to COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/gwOsShCA1R — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) December 31, 2020

We should all be outraged to learn that nearly 1 in 8 military families today suffer from food insecurity worrying if their family has enough food.



American military families.



Join me in supporting those who are serving us. Donate here: https://t.co/CvwAzbsliw cc @RexChapman pic.twitter.com/3983EbBkyP — Joseph Kopser (@JosephKopser) December 31, 2020

Confined mostly to tiny cabins, crew members found themselves forced to stay aboard—sometimes without pay—and struggling to cope with a never-ending lockdown https://t.co/DKb8u2Y4wF — Businessweek (@BW) December 30, 2020

What Democrats can learn from Nebraska’s shift to the right: https://t.co/pXVtwFFSuk — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) December 30, 2020

It's stories like this one that are why I use my Twitter to promote debt forgiveness through RIP Medical Debt. Currently we're raising $ to forgive medical debt for East Tennesseans in poverty. Every dollar you donate forgives $100 in debt so please help. https://t.co/T5bw8tY51E https://t.co/MEzHRdzdN2 — Space Witches, Esq. (@popelizbet) December 15, 2020

Trump Fears That His Influence Is Waning https://t.co/s0hVUrfidK via @thedailybeast — Jack (@Jackhammer72) December 31, 2020

Florida’s Republicans in Congress: A national embarrassment, a danger to democracy | Editorial https://t.co/Bh9C0254qG — Shar G (@hapkidogal) December 31, 2020

The sheer volume of loss felt by the music world in 2020 is almost overwhelming. Here is NPR's tribute to dozens of the musicians — founders and innovators across genres — who died this year. https://t.co/RKf81NImN3 — NPR Music (@nprmusic) December 31, 2020

Trump’s skipping his New Year’s Eve party at Mar-a-Lago so he can spend every minute working for the American people. Just kidding, it’s so he can get a head-start on stealing stuff like the silverware. #NewYearsEve https://t.co/5ajxLhHDqo — W Smith Ω 🧢 DJT - America’s #1 Domestic Terrorist (@WesSmith123) December 31, 2020

🤔Iran accuses Trump of "plot to fabricate pretext for war" https://t.co/OOFo7l8rtJ — Laffy (@GottaLaff) December 31, 2020

Everyone’s hitting up Mitch McConnell with $2,000 Venmo requests...LOLhttps://t.co/mYcI7TmSmX — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) December 31, 2020

Ken Jennings is getting dragged for this? Really? Lol he’s 100% correct though. pic.twitter.com/oT9zrQpBPQ — Justin (@imjustinsanders) December 31, 2020

A year ago I wrote about the "epidemic of uncounted ballots" due to high rejection rates. Addressing that problem, including by ensuring voters had a legal right to fix mistakes, was central to our successful litigation strategy in 2020.https://t.co/REa8GQqyGw — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) December 31, 2020



DEPT. OF PALATE CLEANSERS

This is Jessica..



She is the best guide dog in training.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/hjrIAeiQtM — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) December 30, 2020

“Quick - turn it off. Hooman is home!” pic.twitter.com/P8MLRlMaUn — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 29, 2020

Nicolas Cage's History of Swear Words premieres January 5.



Consider yourself warned. pic.twitter.com/WfxZKfcymZ — Netflix (@netflix) December 22, 2020

His 16-year-old son died in a car accident. They donated his organs.



The recipient of the heart sent the father a gift... pic.twitter.com/0rND8sHaRc — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 27, 2020

Why is this so funny? pic.twitter.com/Efd1YfXEVb — Pepys's Jarlesburg (@cromgood) December 25, 2020

Guys! WE MADE IT THROUGH 2020! Now we just have to survive until January 20, 2021!

So wash your hands, wear your masks, and be kind to each other. Here's my last song of 2020, starring Seth McFarlane: