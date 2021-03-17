A New, And Perfect, Nickname For Rudy Giuliani

Yesterday, US intelligence services reported Russia once again interfered in our presidential election and used people close to Trump to do so.

There was a time when all of Congress would be outraged by a foreign hostile country interfering in our elections, but that's not the case any longer. Because Republicans are traitors.

Claire McCaskill pointed directly to Rudy Giuliani.

"Let's just say what Rudy Giuliani is. He's a treasonous traitor. He's also a clown, but he's a treasonous traitor clown," said the former Missouri Senator.

She continued, "Because this is a guy who was working directly with our adversaries, another country, to influence our democracy and he was a willing participant as was Ron Johnson, as were many others that played into Putin's hand in this bold and as yet unpunished act of war against the strongest democracy in the world. They are trying to bring democracies to their knees and they are willing to do anything to get it done, including what this report laid out so clearly.

Republicans in Congress are willing participants because some of them took the kompromat supplied by Russian intelligence and used it against their political rivals in the Democratic party.

But just as guilty were those in the Senate that refused to call a single witness to both of Trump's impeachment trials and co-signed this outrageous and criminal behavior against all of America.

The Washington Post writes, "Russian President Vladimir Putin and other senior officials in Moscow sought to influence the 2020 election by spreading misleading information about Joe Biden through prominent individuals, some of whom were close to former president Donald Trump, the U.S. intelligence community said in a report Tuesday."

"The report does not identify those individuals by name, but it appears to reference Trump’s onetime personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, whose repeated meetings with a suspected Russian agent came under scrutiny by U.S. officials."

Giuliani, who set up a shadow US government on orders by Trump to force the newly elected Ukraine president to smear Joe Biden which resulted in Trump's first impeachment by the House, while not named directly in the report, it's quite obvious who was working with Putin.

It was Giuliani who waged war against the American people by promoting false stories to attack Hunter Biden right before the election, who filed frivolous voter fraud lawsuits, and claimed the 2020 election was stolen for Trump which incited an insurrection at the US Capitol.

