'Listen, Hippies, Claire McCaskill Needs Your Vote' -- And Other News

By Susie Madrak
Two of my closest friends are from Missouri, and as one of them has put it, "I'm tired of apologizing for my home state." Outside the urban centers, it's a very red state and we need Dems to turn out and support Claire McCaskill -- because turnout breaks ties. If it's good enough for Noam Chomsky....

Here's a little nudge from Ohio Dem Chair David Pepper:

It's SO EASY. You can sit in your living room and call voters to remind them to get out.

Or you can still knock doors or do lit drops. This is a historic election -- will you do your part?

