'Listen, Hippies, Claire McCaskill Needs Your Vote' -- And Other News

Two of my closest friends are from Missouri, and as one of them has put it, "I'm tired of apologizing for my home state." Outside the urban centers, it's a very red state and we need Dems to turn out and support Claire McCaskill -- because turnout breaks ties. If it's good enough for Noam Chomsky....

"It’s called LEV, or Lesser Evil Voting, and if it’s good enough for Noam Fucking Chomsky then it’s good enough for you." https://t.co/sfaWpl0iUt — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) November 2, 2018

The founder of a radical anti-choice organization known as Survivors of the Abortion Holocaust pleaded guilty last week to defrauding the Affordable Care Act marketplaces of at least $27 million.https://t.co/qWLQyzjyuB — Rewire.News (@Rewire_News) November 2, 2018

Wishing and hoping in Moscow...



More than 30 articles in the past few days on some of Russia's most popular news sites have suggested that the next US election is a prelude to a new US civil war.



(New violent White House ad lining up with that nicely).https://t.co/t7ciabQF8U — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) November 1, 2018

I have been out of the military for 8 years, but I still remember the fucking rules of engagement.



In no scenario is it ok for our Armed Forces to fire at civilians throwing goddamn rocks. That is called an unlawful order. Punishable under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. — Andrew Goss ✊USAF✊ (@Goss30Goss) November 2, 2018

"If you are a woman, you need to recognize it hasn't even been 100 years since we had the right to vote..now is the time discernment and only when we unite as sisters...when we all unite I know for sure a change is gonna come." Oprah, for @staceyabrams pic.twitter.com/F0lENaV5tJ — Amee Vanderpool #WaveCast (@girlsreallyrule) November 1, 2018

In the last 24 hours, I have heard from more Republicans than I previously thought existed who are putting our country over their party and voting Democratic on November 6th. This is how we turn the #BlueWave into a #BlueTsunami. 🌊#GOPVotingBlue #VoteBlueToSaveAmerica — Ryan Knight 🌊 (@ProudResister) November 1, 2018

A new report shines a spotlight on the untold workplace humiliations, abuses and outright cruelties inflicted on black women in one of the nation’s fastest-growing industries https://t.co/3DEzkErvYL

"Trump's 'plan' for health care is a lawsuit to deny protections for people with preexisting conditions. This is the opposite of having a plan to protect people with preexisting conditions." https://t.co/5QOC3Dubtg #VoteDem — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) November 2, 2018

Breaking: judge just ruled against @aclukansas suit to add another polling place in Dodge City, KS. So there will be 1 polling place for 13,000 voters, outside of town, 1 mile from bus stop, in a town that is 61% Hispanic. Happening at same time Kris Kobach in dead heat for gov — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) November 2, 2018

“Black Brazilian Lives Matter: “A black person is murdered in Brazil every 23 minutes. What’s startling about that statistic — and Brazil’s record-high murder rate, in general — is that it is all too often the Brazilian police responsible” https://t.co/sdSoCQ9mev — Barnor Hesse (@barnor_hesse) November 2, 2018

In Georgia, Vice Pres. Mike Pence notes Oprah Winfrey, Will Ferrell have been campaigning for Democrat Stacey Abrams in the state.



"Well, I'd like to remind Stacey and Oprah and Will Ferrell: I'm kind of a big deal, too." https://t.co/iAI4tW8GiC pic.twitter.com/OiALjYxYkD — ABC News (@ABC) November 1, 2018

POTUS says he is putting up "massive cities of tents", "thousands of tents" - or camps with a concentration of illegal immigrants. The overall numbers he claims could be 10, 12 or 20 million people. "The size of Vermont" he says. — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) November 1, 2018

Students across the country are mobilizing to walk out and go to the polls together on #ElectionDay. Go to https://t.co/10QcBDoS9n to get involved and join a #WalkoutToVote near you: https://t.co/Zy3fhuEuZI @futurecoalition pic.twitter.com/qp8QjdODyL — MoveOn (@MoveOn) November 2, 2018

Liked this article but hate this use of “nationalism.” https://t.co/h69BXWV9ln — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) November 2, 2018

A breathtaking torrent of falsehoods —> In the seven weeks leading up the midterms, Trump has made 1,419 false or misleading claims — an average of 30 a day.



A new analysis from WaPo’s Fact Checker @GlennKesslerWP https://t.co/fnLMynWQcD — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) November 2, 2018

I want to tack an additional thought onto the below thread about election forecasting sites and betting...



The defense we hear from electoral forecasters when the forecast is wrong is to blame the consumer: you didn't get we're showing probability, not predicting certainty 1/? https://t.co/9YSdkiedC4 — Bill Scher (@billscher) November 2, 2018

Here's a little nudge from Ohio Dem Chair David Pepper:

Five days to go. It's all tied up. Turnout will break the tie.



That means this weekend is the most important two days of canvassing in your lifetime.



Do a shift. Then another. Then another.



Get all the info you need here: https://t.co/yI50gKQywM — David Pepper (@DavidPepper) November 2, 2018

It's SO EASY. You can sit in your living room and call voters to remind them to get out.

Or you can still knock doors or do lit drops. This is a historic election -- will you do your part?

Today is the official Columbia Records release date for the complete “Blood on the Tracks” sessions - “More Blood, More Tracks: The Bootleg Series Vol. 14” (6 CDs/87 tracks).

“Simple Twist of Fate” from the “World of John Hammond TV Special” (1975) w/Scarlet Rivera (violin): pic.twitter.com/IFsxNoOtN7 — Music History (@RockWalkLondon) November 2, 2018