Herschel Walker Endorses Trump Jr. For President At Georgia MAGA Rally

Only the best surrogates. Someone seemed to be just a little confused about who is running for president at a rally in Macon, GA this Sunday.

Herschel Walker, the retired NFL running back and failed GOP Senate candidate, stumbled over his words in his first political appearance of the 2024 election cycle, asking voters to cast their ballots for Donald Trump Jr. before quickly realizing his error and urging voters to vote for Trump Jr.‘s father instead. “Let us not let Donald Trump down, because he’s not going to let us down,” Walker implored supporters in in Macon, Georgia–his home state–in a brief speech that lasted just under six minutes on Sunday night. “It is time for it to stop, and it stop[s] on Tuesday when we get to the polls and we vote for my friend and your friend Donald Trump Jr.,” Walker said, before seemingly correcting himself and saying “Donald J. Trump.”

If that wasn't bad enough, here's Trump later during the same rally.

During his own speech, Trump thanked Walker for his endorsement and later made a bizarre promise to put the ex-NFL star in charge of a “missile defense shield” he planned to build. “We’ll put Herschel Walker in charge of that little sucker,” he said.

Trump: We will build a missile defense shield.. We’ll put Herschel Walker in charge of that little sucker pic.twitter.com/ZN0yHTGf2M — Acyn (@Acyn) November 4, 2024

And we thought RFK Jr. was the worst of our problems if this dangerous clown gets back into the White House.

I'm not sure why anyone working for the Trump campaign thinks trotting out this nut job just prior to election day is helpful to Trump, but we've been watching his campaign implode over the last few weeks, so I guess nothing should surprise us.