Cameraman Perfectly Fact-Checks Trump In Real Time

While malignant narcissist Donald J. Trump was speaking in North Carolina, he spewed his usual exhausting lies about how big his rallies are, even though they pale in comparison to Vice President Kamala Harris's crowd sizes. Donald is in denial. Well, not exactly. Donald must see the signs.

Even his favorite Trump-humping pollster, Rasmussen, has Harris leading by one point in Michigan. We're talking about a pollster that usually shows Trump's rivals behind him by eleventy bazillion points.

"The nine years we've had the biggest rallies in history of any country, and every rally is full," Trump insisted. "You don't have any seats that are empty."

"I mean, the one we had today, you missed a beauty," he continued. "We could have filled that place up 20 times. I mean, that was beautiful."

At that point, the camera person panned the audience, showing the empty seats. And by the way, the broadcaster, New Tang Dynasty Television, is about as right-wing as it gets. The individual didn't leave any details out as he zoomed into different empty areas at the rally.

It was incredibly gratifying since Trump was laughably claiming that Harris's rallies only draw about 300 people.

Here's another view:

While this is good news for Harris-Walz, let's bring it home on Nov. 5th to put the final nail in the MAGA movement's coffin.