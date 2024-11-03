Serial Abuser Can't Imagine Women Not Telling Husbands Who They're Voting For

Julia Roberts is still living rent free in Donald Trump's head. They've been crying about the new Harris ad featuring Roberts over on Fox "news" for the last week, and Trump was asked about it during a call-in interview this Saturday by Fox & Friends cohost Will Cain.

After going on an extended rant about some comments made by Mark Cuban on The View this week, where Cuban said you never see Trump "around strong, intelligent women," and that "He doesn't like to be challenged by them," which he subsequently apologized for, Trump told Cain he could never imagine a wife not telling their husband who they voted for.

CAIN: They're looking at demographics, Mr. President. They're looking at shaving off. We talked about Latinos. They're looking at women that, you know, Pete mentioned we were at diners this week. I was in Georgia at a diner and women talked about the economy, which you were just talking about.

But what they want to talk to women about is, I don't know, the Handmaid's Tale. They want to make them think they should be afraid of their husbands. I want you to watch this ad that features Julia Roberts.

[…]

It's about women lying to their husbands. They're actually voting for Kamala. Mark Cuban has suggested you don't surround yourself with strong, independent, intelligent women. What is your message to women?

TRUMP: Well, I know Mark very well. He's a very insecure guy. Can't hit a golf ball more than 50 yards. He's weak physically and mentally, as far as I'm concerned. But I've known him for a long time.

He would call me in the White House incessantly. And finally, I just couldn't take his calls anymore. And then he went over to the other side. And he's a guy that wants publicity. When he said that, and you know, and you know, he's totally retracted his statement, like, you know, weak people always do. They retract their statements.

But he was hit by some of the strongest, not human beings, women. He was hit by the strongest people that, it wasn't men, women, it was women. He was hit by women that make men look like babies. Because you know many of the women that I deal with and that I have.

And I could go over the list. But the list is long, including the fact that I happen to me married to a rather strong woman who just right now is the number one bestseller in the whole wide world in her book, Melania.

So no, I've surrounded myself with women. I've given women chances too. I mean, I had Kellyanne as the head of. my 2016 big victory, Susie Wiles is strong. You know, she's the daughter of Pat Summerall, right? Good genetics there.

And I have tremendously struggled, in fact, I've been actually accused of the other. They said, couldn't it be like, couldn't you get some women that aren't as strong? I have more problems the other way, until Mark Cuban came along.

But, you know, Mark, I'm so disappointed at Julia Roberts because I, look, and she's gonna look back on that and she's gonna cringe that, did I really say that? It doesn't say much for her relationship, but I'm sure she has a great relationship.

But the wives and husbands, I don't think that's the way they deal. I mean, can you imagine a wife not telling a husband who she's voting for? Did you ever hear anything like that? Even if you have a horrible, if you had a bad relationship, you're gonna tell your husband.

That it's a ridiculous answer. She's gonna look back some days and just say, did I really make that?