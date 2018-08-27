Alan Dershowitz Loses It On Fox News: 'They're Going To Manafort You!'

Attorney Alan Dershowitz argued on Monday that all Americans are at risk of being targeted by special counsel Robert Mueller.

During an interview with Dershowitz on Fox & Friends, host Brian Kilmeade noted that President Donald Trump is besieged by investigations into his campaign, business dealings, charitable foundation and possible constitutional violations.

“I’m looking at this and I’m asking myself, why?” Kilmeade opined. “Why do you need to get to the bottom of this now? All those things were good or bad before he ran. This is an attack on a president because you don’t like him. Why is that allowed?”

Dershowitz immediately agreed.

“There’s no doubt about that,” he began. “They have targeted the president, they have targeted his business… The vulnerability is in the business and they have targeted. They have said, ‘Look, we’ve known about Mr. Trump’s business dealings for years. We’ve never looked into them. But now, we’re going to start looking into them.'”

“If you look deeply into any complicated business, you’re going to find a loan somewhere in which income is overstated, liabilities are understated,” he added.

“What happens to our republic?” co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy asked. “We are criminalizing political differences. We’re weaponizing government. What’s the outcome for us as a people?”

“The biggest crime you can commit in America today is to be associated with Donald Trump,” Dershowitz ranted. “They’re going to Manafort you, they’re going to Cohen you. They’re going to do all of these things to you.”

The attorney warned that any businessman running for office could expect a “legal colonoscopy.”

“It’s targeting people!” Dershowitz exclaimed. “And if they can target President Trump, they can target you, they can target anyone. That’s the problem.”

Watch the video below from Fox News.