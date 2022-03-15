Fox And Friends Host Parrots Putin’s Talking Points

Fox and Friends host Rachel Campos-Duffy took a Russia-first attitude and blamed the United States for provoking Russia into attacking Ukraine. Really.

Surprisingly, though, she got blasted by Brian Kilmeade.

Fox News provided a graphic of a map of Ukraine and showed the land they could lose during peace talks with Russia.

Speaking like a Kremlin spokesperson, Campos-Duffy said, "That's why we should have never provoked them. I mean they made it very clear that there was a red line. The red line was a neutrality for Ukraine that they could not enter NATO."

Duffy claimed that one of the peace agreements would be that Ukraine does not join NATO.

Kilmeade finally spoke.

"Well, I'll tell you what. You can never give in to what Russia wants other nations to do. They do decide if you go to NATO going into the European Union? When the European society wants them?" Kilmeade said in a rare instance of clarity.

He continued, "They're gonna decide if you go to NATO, going into the European Union, when their European society wants that?"

Fox News put up the graphic of the map again and Duffy said, "The main problem here as you see -- " Kilmeade off camera said, "Vladimir Putin."

Duffy replied, "No - actually the main problem is still China!"

"China and Russia together. Our policy makers aren't thinking long term," she said.

She continued, "Provoking this war has brought out two enemies together -- "

Blame America, much?

Kilmeade cut in, "We did not provoke a war. [Russia] provoked the war."

Again Duffy said they had a red line and Kilmeade replied, "You can't make a red line for other countries, Rachel. It's not up to them to make a red line for other countries. "

Kilmeade said referring to the election of Zelensky, "[Russia] lost their stooge in an election, the minute they lost their stooge --it had nothing to do with us, they took Crimea and the two Donbas regions. And they said we're going to do more unless you put our guy back."

Zelensky won by 70% of the vote.

"Why should a democracy give up because Vladimir Putin is a lunatic?" Kilmeade asked.

Duff tried to defend Putin and said, "He is who he is." OH COME ON, RACHEL.

It's disheartening hearing so many pro-Putin talking points coming out of the mouths of so many Fox News hosts and guests.

Russia used the idea of Ukraine joining NATO as their excuse to attack Ukraine and then claim "some extremists have taken over the country."

We know that's a lie, but there are too many Republicans giving aid to Russia.

This is one of the rare times when Brian Kilmeade is right.