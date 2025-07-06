'Tired Talking Points': Mike Johnson Snaps At Fox News Over Spending Bill

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) snapped at Fox News host Shannon Bream after she told him that President Donald Trump's so-called One Big Beautiful Bill was a net negative for Americans.
By David EdwardsJuly 6, 2025

"Democrats are not fans," Bream said of the legislation. "17 million Americans will lose healthcare, over five million will lose food assistance, and millions will lose their jobs. Voters that we talked to in our latest poll very much think that this is going to hurt their family."

"It's gonna make health insurance higher, people are gonna lose the assistance they need, and so even if there are tax breaks built in for these different groups, the net offset is a negative," she noted.

Johnson accused Bream of repeating "old, tired talking points."

"This is what they say every time there's Republican legislation having anything to do with taxes," the Speaker remarked. "They are overlooking the actual facts. All that is nonsense."

"Shannon, what we did in this bill is we made permanent the 2017 Trump tax cuts," he continued. "And that was geared for lower and middle class Americans in spite of everything they said."

"And we're excited about the upcoming election cycle in '26 because people will be right in an economic high, just as we did after the first two years of the first Trump administration."

