Fox Host Blames 'Trans-ing' Of Kids On 'Women With A Lot Of Problems' With 'Weak' Husbands

Fox's Rachel Campos-Duffy took JD Vance's vile remarks about supposedly forcing Americans to become "androgynous" to a new level of stupid when she also blamed the "trans-ing" of children on "women with a lot of problems" with "weak" or absentee husbands.

Here's Duffy, apparently confusing the also vile remarks Vance made in Munich with what he said at CPAC:

CAMPOS-DUFFY: What I like is that, you know, what you mentioned there about the speech in Munich is really important. And by the way, it was a very masculine message.

CORKE: That's right.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: You know, he wasn't messing around and maybe he did it in a very nice Midwestern way, but he's not shying away from the underlying cultural issues.

We had Jack Brewer on earlier in the show, and he talked about 71 percent of the of the men of the of the children who are not graduating from high school, are fatherless and... and Jack Brewer has been such an excellent voice at getting to the heart of of the real problems in our country which it comes from the family.

And JD Vance has not been afraid to address that, and that includes the issue of masculinity and what leftist culture has done to masculinity, calling it toxic.

Guess what? When men aren't masculine, when men don't stand up, women don't do well. When when men don't want to take responsibility, when they don't have the confidence to lead a family...

CORKE: That's right.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: ... women don't do well. And that is so foundational to what's going on in our country.

Believe me, all the trans-ing of kids comes from a lot of women, with a lot of problems. Their moms, you know, are are behind that.

And in those relationships that you see that happening, there's often a very weak husband, who's not who's in that situation...

CORKE: Or missing.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: ...or missing. And so, I just think God bless him. He's taking on pro-family, pro-men, pro-marriage issues, and and those are the hardest ones, the ones that Republicans don't like to take take on.

So I think it's very interesting. It gives him a lot of credibility in the movement because as you said, he's taking on the hard issues...

JENKINS: He's not shying away.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: He's not shying away. we haven't seen a lot of that. He's learning from Donald Trump. Donald Trump doesn't shy away from anything either.

CORKE: And by the way, if he is the party's standard bearer moving forward, I know a guy who might be a pretty good VP.

CAMPOS-DUFFY: Yeah, well, we'll see about that.