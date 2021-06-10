Media Bites
Fox's Griff Jenkins Chases Down Migrants For TV Drama, Again

These kind of stunts are stupid and dangerous. They're done for the sake of TV ratings. Sad!
By John Amato
1 hour ago by John Amato
Griff Jenkins, Fox News' resident immigrant troll chaser, sat in a boat on the border, pursuing a man in a small boat. Hoping to create a scandal, Griff yelled questions in broken Spanish about President Biden.

This is Griff's JOB.

Jenkins told his audience that he believes this person is a smuggler. Then Griff spoke Spanish that's worse than my seven-year-old grandniece and as you can see, got nowhere fast.

"Hola," he said.

The man in boat refused to answer anything and Griff turned back to the Neil Cavuto show camera.

"Neil, he's not saying anything about how much he's getting paid or if he has a message for President Biden," Jenkins said.

That didn't stop Griff from continuing on.

Jenkins has a history of trying to create some controversy at our southern border and usually falls on his face.

Fox News' Griff Jenkins was hiding in the weeds like a troll, stalking a family of migrants trying to get to the U.S.

And at the right moment, he jumped out and harassed them.

Griff whispered to Fox and Friends, "We’ve been out here in the bushes waiting to witness one of these crossings.”

What a guy.

The Honduran caravan is still 1100 miles away or so they say, but be very afraid because the invasion has begun and your children are not safe.

They may have pink eye too.

Griff had his moment in the sun and sprung his trap, "Why are you trying to cross in America, illegally?"

The Fox News chyron blared: Griff Griff Foils Illegals’ Attempt to Cross Border.

Jenkins continued with his crackerjack reporting, "We seemed to have foiled this attempt. But officials tell us he’s probably going to look for another spot."

Then Jenkins caught up with a family and harassed them, " Why did you come, I'm asking."

A woman responded, in not too bad English saying, "The situation of Honduran."

This is just insane and embarrassing.

