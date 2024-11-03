Musk's PAC Used To Dox Election Workers, Spread Lies

Now that it's clear that Elon is "Dark Gothic MAGA" he's using multiple methods to help Trump return to power. Here's one I spotted the other day, from Doge Designer (a suspected Musk sock puppet account).

He says Elon Musk's PAC launched an X Community focused on "exposing voter fraud and election interference" and it asks people to post videos or information about "election interference" or "anything compromising election integrity" in the X Community.

What's this really about? It's a place to dump false and unverified stories that can be used to create the appearance of widespread voter fraud. It will be used right after the election to demand that the votes not be certified until the "fraud" is investigated. It's also about "flooding the zone with sh*t" in social media so that the media, who are all still on Twitter/X, will have to address all the "fraud" that is posted. Especially since the Musk X algorithm will be amplifying them.

I went to X's "Election Integrity Community" and found a handful of posts. Three were looking to dox someone who delivered ballots. MAGAts are going after a postal worker for doing his job. Just like they went after election workers Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss for doing their jobs.

This line of attack, going after someone dropping off multiple ballots presuming they are fraudulent, is the same one used by the widely debunked film 2,000 Mules.

Credit: Screen grab from America PAC X community

For years I have been writing about the FAILURE of social media companies to enforce their own rules and guidelines about threats of violence on their platforms. Legislators in most states have FAILED to pass laws to address the harm from doxing and harassments of public health officials & workers during the height of the pandemic.

So what are people like this ballot delivery guy to do when they start getting death threats and harassed? Report them to the DOJ's Election Threats Task Force. It was set up in 2021 for this purpose.

It's good that the Election Threats Task Force exists, but it's not enough to change the attitude that it's okay to threaten, dox and harass people online. Because of that attitude I've been suggesting the use of civil cases.

The Georgia courts never criminally prosecuted the people who attacked them, but Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss did sue the people who defamed them. They sued them for millions. And they WON all those cases. "News network" OAN, Gateway Pundit, and on Oct 31 2024 ""A moving company representative and lawyers were expected to be given access to Rudy Giuliani’s Manhattan apartment after the former New York City mayor failed to turn over belongings to two former Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation judgment against him.". Freeman and Moss are the winners.

Shaye Moss and Ruby Freeman pictured inside Rudy Giuliani's New York Penthouse apartment which they now own following their successful civil defamation lawsuit against Giuliani.

There is also the case of Mark Andrews, who was featured putting five ballots in a drop box in Lawrenceville, an Atlanta suburb, in the debunked voter-fraud film 2,000 Mules. He sued Dinesh D’Souza, Salem Media, Regnery Publishing, True The Vote, and True the Vote’s Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips for peddling manufactured lies that the 2020 presidential election was stolen by “ballot mules” engaged in election fraud.

The publisher apologized to Andrews and the Salem Media Group stopped distributing 2,000 Mules. The lawsuit for damages to Andrews is still proceeding. (PDF link)

How do we bust Musk & the MAGA attackers of election workers?

I'm the kind of Vulcan who wants to know the logical steps for how to do things, & then prepare for the illogical actions of humans who do NOT WANT TO DO those things. I say to people, "This is our 3rd rodeo." We've seen these tricks before. We know how the bull will buck. We know how the orange-faced rodeo clown will try to distract us from our goal.

I'm betting that MAGA people will find the ballot delivery man, dox, harass and threaten him. The Election Threats Task Force will need to be alerted to investigate. They might not be able to successfully prosecute a criminal case, because the laws against harassment and doxing* aren't in every state, but it is their mission to take on these kinds of cases. They have the resources to track down all the connections to his threats, including those who amplified, organized and knowingly spread false & unverified information that was used to target him. But as I said, lots of humans in law enforcement do NOT want to investigate & prosecute anything that has to do with WORDS. Because of that history I've been teaching people. & groups how to file civil lawsuits against the people who defamed and threaten them.

*(What to do if you are doxxed)

I hope that concurrently to the Task Force investigation the doxxed, harrassed & threatened ballot deliverer goes to the group that won the Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss civil defamation case. Or the group that sued Dinesh D’Souza, & The Salem Media group.

He will need resources to sue Elon Musk, his PAC and the people who carried out the threats. But, there are now multiple successful cases that the lawyers can point to as a reason to keep the lawsuits going for the years it will take. People need to know Musk has lost cases. He doesn't prepare for the lawsuits that will come following his rash actions and that makes vulnerable. He has a grade school level of understanding of the law & thinks his definition of free speech is a get out of jail free card for when he breaks laws about speech that is not protected.

Credit: X Rules and Polices on Election Integrity

The other reason I want to see civil cases is so the lawyers for the plaintiffs can keep talking about the case in public. Civil lawsuits don't go into the black hole of the DOJ and come out 19 month later with a press release about the win. The DOJ is TERRIBLE at promoting their successful prosecution of threats to election workers and officials.

In the past people would ask private entities to enforce their own rules & guidelines about speech, especially on social media where people said things that that were "awful, but lawful." But Musk ignores rules developed on his own platform to protect the community from harm. The "Election Integrity community" looks like it is violating X's OWN Civil Integrity rules, which, sadly, no one expects Musk to follow. But based on what I've seen so far, the new X community violates multiple state and federal laws. I'm going to dig into it more, but just because Musk is protected under Section 230 of the Telecommunication Act, doesn't mean he's above all laws. Stay tuned.

Elon Musk shaking hands with Trump at Butler rally

