HUGE: Top Pence And COVID Task Force Staffer Olivia Troye Comes Out Against Trump

One of Pence's top staffer, Olivia Troye, left the White House in July and has come out strongly against Donald Trump in this absolutely scathing video.
By Red Painter

A former White House staffer who worked directly for Mike Pence as a Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor and served as Vice President Pence's lead staff member on the COVID-19 response team came out with an absolutely blistering video against Donald Trump.

In the video she shares some of what she saw while working in the White House, the central narrative being that Donald Trump does not care about anyone but himself and his re-election.

"When we were in a task force meeting, the President said "maybe this COVID thing is a good thing,
I don't like shaking hands with people, I don't have to shake hands with these disgusting people." Those disgusting people are the same people that he claims to care about. These are the people still going to his rallies today, who have complete faith in who he is."

To be clear, this was not some low level coffee staffer. She was often pictured in meetings with Pence and Trump. The White House, as expected, dismissed Troye as a "disgruntled former employee" and they attempted to downplay her role at the White House, saying:

“Ms. Troye is a former detailee and a career Department of Homeland Security staff member, who is disgruntled that her detail was cut short because she was no longer capable of keeping up with her day-to-day duties."

Troye describes herself in the video as a lifelong Republican. Now's she's a Republican voting for Joe Biden.

