Ex-Pence Aide: Trump Recruiting 'Carnies At The Iowa State Fair' As Policy Experts

Olivia Troye, a former aide to Mike Pence, revealed that Donald Trump's team aims to replace policy experts with "carnies at the Iowa State Fair."

During a Sunday panel discussion on MSNBC, Troye explained how the incoming Trump administration would use a policy known as Schedule F to replace policy experts serving in government positions.

"Yeah, it means anyone that's in a policy-related role that is working for the greater good of the country is going to be replaced by the people that they're recruiting," Troye said. "I mean, I would say the carnies that they've been recruiting at the Iowa State Fair because that's actually what they were doing, by the way."

"And that's not a lie," she continued. "I was born in Iowa. They were recruiting. But they were recruiting people and taking resumes at this thing."

Troye noted that the future Trump administration would put MAGA followers "in positions of power and replacing people who actually were there saying, hey, that's actually unlawful."