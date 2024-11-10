Ex-Pence Aide: Trump Recruiting 'Carnies At The Iowa State Fair' As Policy Experts

Olivia Troye, a former aide to Mike Pence, revealed that Donald Trump's team aims to replace policy experts with "carnies at the Iowa State Fair."
By David EdwardsNovember 10, 2024

Olivia Troye, a former aide to Mike Pence, revealed that Donald Trump's team aims to replace policy experts with "carnies at the Iowa State Fair."

During a Sunday panel discussion on MSNBC, Troye explained how the incoming Trump administration would use a policy known as Schedule F to replace policy experts serving in government positions.

"Yeah, it means anyone that's in a policy-related role that is working for the greater good of the country is going to be replaced by the people that they're recruiting," Troye said. "I mean, I would say the carnies that they've been recruiting at the Iowa State Fair because that's actually what they were doing, by the way."

"And that's not a lie," she continued. "I was born in Iowa. They were recruiting. But they were recruiting people and taking resumes at this thing."

Troye noted that the future Trump administration would put MAGA followers "in positions of power and replacing people who actually were there saying, hey, that's actually unlawful."

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon