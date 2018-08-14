Do We Need Another Presidential Amateur? Michael Avenatti Goes To Iowa

Presidential politics isn't really a good hobby, and we've seen what happens when an armchair politician is suddenly catapulted to the Oval Office. It's kind of like plucking a video gamer from in front of the TV and putting him in a fighter pilot's seat.

That's why it's so bizarre that Michael Avenatti is seriously thinking about running for president.

I blame "Dave," the Kevin Kline movie where a doppleganger is used to double for an incapacitated president and he manages to straighten out THE ENTIRE COUNTRY in 90 minutes! It's an insidious idea. The federal government is made up of tens of thousands of moving parts, with legal and political implications for every move a president takes -- and the ripple effects affect us all.

Well, he's a litigator, and they tend to have a strong belief in their own super powers.

I'm not saying it's impossible that he could win -- it's a matter of whether he should.

Do we really want someone with such a steep learning curve? Can the country survive another ambitious amateur?

Yet he does embody a fighting spirit that Democrats long for. There's no questioning his charisma, and the voters who listened to him in Iowa seem to like him. Time will tell, but I hope at some point Avenatti recognizes his own limitations.