Michael Avenatti Drops Another Little Bomb About Daniels Payments

It doesn't seem to be attracting much information today, but this statement last night by Michael Avenatti, if true, means Trump has absolutely no chance of weaseling his way out of a campaign finance violation by way of the Stormy Daniels payoff.

As a guest of Lawrence O'Donnell and then Brian Williams, Avenatti smiled that cocky little smile and said there were "extensive communications" between Michael Cohen and Keith Davidson in 2016 "relating to the timing of this payment and the need for the payment to be made prior to the election. Extensive communications relating to the need for the payment to be made when it was made, and as it related to potential influence on the election."

And he has those extensive communications. I'll bet Mueller does, too.

So here's what the Stormy Daniels payoff did not have anything to do with: A caring husband trying to protect his wife's feelings. Stay tuned!.