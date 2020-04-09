Petty Pence Blocks CNN From Interviewing Task Force Experts

Go figure, Mike Pence is doing Trump's petty little man work for him. CNN is banned from hosting medical professionals on the Coronavirus Task Force. CNN.com reports:

Pence's office has declined to make the nation's top health care officials available to CNN for the last seven days.

"When you guys cover the briefings with the health officials then you can expect them back on your air," a Pence spokesperson told CNN.

Fauci, Birx, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn and Surgeon General Jerome Adams have all appeared on NBC, CBS, ABC and Fox during the last week, despite the fact that the broadcast networks have generally not covered the briefings that have included the vice president and health officials.

But the Vice President's office has blocked all CNN appearances since last Thursday night.