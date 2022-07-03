'They're Very Nasty': More GOP Election Officials Quit Over Threats From Trumpers

Former President Donald Trump's outright lies about the 2020 election have divided this country, and his supporters have gone as far as to threaten election workers. Two more election officials in Arizona have quit after receiving threats from Trump supporters. After more than a year and a half of threats from Trumpers, the elected county recorder and the elections director in Yavapai County are resigning, according to the Associated Press.

County Recorder Leslie Hoffman said Friday that she is fed up with the "nastiness" and has accepted a job outside the county. Her last day will be July 22. She said longtime elections director Lynn Constabile is leaving for the same reason, and Friday is her last day.

"A lot of it is the nastiness that we have dealt with," Hoffman explained. "I'm a Republican recorder living in a Republican county where the candidate that they wanted to win won by 2-to-1 in this county and still getting grief, and so is my staff."

"I'm not sure what they think that we did wrong," she said. "And they're very nasty. The accusations and the threats are nasty."

Ken Matta, who worked at the Arizona Secretary of State's office for nearly 20 years, quit his job as head of election security on May 6.

The threats got so bad that Matta said he now carries a gun.

I started carrying a gun when I had to start driving through a gauntlet of assault rifles carried by misinformed protesters to get into the Coliseum every day, and when our office started receiving horrible threats. I can't wait for the day I don't feel I need that any more. — Ken Matta (@KenMatta_AZ) May 2, 2022

Constabile spent 18 years as the election director and is also leaving for another job. Hoffman said the county sheriff's office decided that she needed further protection after the 2020 election because of threats and began regular patrols of her home, which was unheard of before, the AP reports.

It's gotten so bad, that one in five election workers are considering quitting their jobs over threats from Trumpers. And all of this for one man. He is a terribly flawed individual who has lied to his supporters since he lost the election.