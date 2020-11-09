While Philadelphians Celebrated, Election Officials Got Death Threats

Al Schmidt, a Philadelphia city election commissioner, talked to 60 Minutes' Bill Whitaker last night about what it's like getting death threats and facing armed attempts to shot up the election office for doing nothing more than counting the ballots. As a Republican, he's baffled as to why his party's leaders are ginning up their "stolen election" conspiracy theories. Via Mediaite:

“From the inside looking out, it feels all very deranged,” said an incredulous Schmidt. “At the end of the day, we are counting eligible votes cast by voters. The controversy surrounding it is something I don’t understand. It’s people making accusations that we wouldn’t count those votes, or people are adding fraudulent votes or just, coming up with, just, all sorts of crazy stuff.” Whitaker asked him if they were being accused of cheating or manipulating the vote, which he confirmed. Schmidt continued, saying that they were getting “calls to our offices reminding us that ‘This is what the Second Amendment is for,’ people like us.” “That’s — a not so veiled death threat,” said Whitaker. “Yes, for counting votes in a democracy,” replied Schmidt.

Meanwhile, as they waited for Philadelphia to put Biden over the top, the Count Every Vote rally turned into a 48-hour dance party in the streets, celebrating their apparent historic part in overturning yet another tyrant. The celebration was no accident:

Joe Biden takes the lead in Pennsylvania and West Philly is dancing in the streets...pic.twitter.com/y4IHGql7NH — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 6, 2020

A giant Eagle is now making its way down the streets of Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/AQAn2XM1ew — Alex Holley (@AlexHolleyFOX29) November 7, 2020

The Biden/Harris Philly dance party is on. Even Gritty is there.



Don’t Stop ’til You Get Enough, Pennsylvania...pic.twitter.com/R4L1jWUo4x — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 7, 2020

Center City Philly is now out in the streets dancing to the Trump campaign theme song - YMCA...pic.twitter.com/g2mJ1enLBt — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 6, 2020

Philly can’t stop won’t stop until every vote is counted! pic.twitter.com/2aj8fWu4pb — Helen Gym (@HelenGymAtLarge) November 6, 2020

The group of Trump supporters outside the Philly convention center has dwindled to five and now the demonstration is just 150 Biden supporters interrupting reporter standups with dancehall breakdowns. pic.twitter.com/fbifhyfIyr — robertklemko (@RobertKlemko) November 6, 2020

I ❤️ PHILLY and if you don’t there is no help for you. pic.twitter.com/GeH4nkRO34 — no otro lado (@marissajv) November 6, 2020

Philly celebrating the way you’d expect: by waving loaves of victory bread outside Reading Terminal Market pic.twitter.com/7w85qB7XAR — Jawn Gonzalez (@JohnGonzalez) November 7, 2020

When democracy’s on the line, Philly shows up! Count. Every. Vote. pic.twitter.com/wBbNMzoz75 — Helen Gym (@HelenGymAtLarge) November 6, 2020

Coun. Every. Vote. This is how we do it in Philly⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0kbs8iYxt0 — Helen Gym (@HelenGymAtLarge) November 5, 2020

So this happened in Philaelphia today #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/D7FzOyTuUJ — Michael Carrabine (@mjcarrabine) November 7, 2020

Philadelphia: Booting tyrants since 1776. You're welcome, America.