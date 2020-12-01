GA Republican: Trump ‘Complicit’ In Threats Against Election Officials

Sterling called on Trump as well as Georgia’s two Republican senators to “take a position of leadership” and condemn the inflammatory rhetoric that has led to death threats against Georgia’s election officials after the state’s vote went to Joe Biden. “All of you who have not said a damn word are complicit in this,” Sterling said.

Nicolle Wallace played a clip:

STERLING: Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language. Senators, you have not condemned this language or these actions. This has to stop. We need you to step up and if you are going to take a position of leadership, show some. This is elections. This is the backbone of democracy and all of you who have not said a damn word are complicit in this. It's too much. Yes, fight for every legal vote. Go through your due process. We encourage you, use your First Amendment, that's fine. Death threats, physical threats, intimidation, it's too much. It's not right. They have lost the moral high ground to claim that it is.

Reuters reporter Brad Heath has more:

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's voting systems manager, is just exasperated. "It has all gone too far." A technician in Gwinnett County was told he should be hung for treason. The Secretary of State's wife is getting "sexualized threats."



"It has to stop." pic.twitter.com/qSuukNfJib — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 1, 2020

Sterling, a Georgia election official and a Republican: "Mr. President. It looks like you likely lost the state of Georgia. ... Stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence. Someone's going to get hurt, someone's going to get shot, someone's going to get killed." — Brad Heath (@bradheath) December 1, 2020