GA Republican: Trump ‘Complicit’ In Threats Against Election Officials

Sterling called on Trump as well as Georgia’s two Republican senators to “take a position of leadership” and condemn the inflammatory rhetoric that has led to death threats against Georgia’s election officials after the state’s vote went to Joe Biden. “All of you who have not said a damn word are complicit in this,” Sterling said.
Nicolle Wallace played a clip:
It's too much. Yes, fight for every legal vote. Go through your due process. We encourage you, use your First Amendment, that's fine. Death threats, physical threats, intimidation, it's too much. It's not right. They have lost the moral high ground to claim that it is.
Reuters reporter Brad Heath has more:
Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's voting systems manager, is just exasperated. "It has all gone too far." A technician in Gwinnett County was told he should be hung for treason. The Secretary of State's wife is getting "sexualized threats."
"It has to stop." pic.twitter.com/qSuukNfJib
Sterling, a Georgia election official and a Republican: "Mr. President. It looks like you likely lost the state of Georgia. ... Stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence. Someone's going to get hurt, someone's going to get shot, someone's going to get killed."
Sterling says Trump's statement that Brad Raffensperger is an "enemy of the people" "helped open the floodgates to this kind of crap. ... There are some nutballs out there who are going to take this and say 'The president told me to do this.'
"You have to be responsible."
