GOP In Disarray: GA Senators Demand That Election Chief Resigns To Placate Trump

Trump has Republican senators in a real bind, and it's kind of glorious.
By Susie Madrak
3 hours ago
Georgia’s two U.S. senators called on their secretary of state -- a Trump Republican -- to resign in a groveling attempt to appease Trump over his apparent loss in Georgia. Via the Atlanta Journal Constitution:

U.S. Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue provided no evidence to back up claims of unspecified “failures” with the November election that was overseen by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who said flatly that he’s not stepping down: “It’s not going to happen.”

The two Republicans were attempting to energize conservatives upset over Trump’s loss to President-elect Joe Biden, who is on the cusp of becoming the first Democrat to win Georgia since 1992. Biden led Trump by over 12,000 votes Monday evening.

But the criticism flies in the face of comments from other state elections officials and other Republican leaders who say there’s no evidence of wrongdoing.

Hours earlier, a state elections official held a press conference at the Capitol focused on debunking several conspiracy theories alleging missing or mishandled ballots. Raffensperger said he would continue to ensure that the election is fair.

Essentially, Trump is furious that Raffensperger is not supporting his claims of election fraud, and the two Georgia senators are expected to punish him. I wonder how this plays out for the runoff election; I suspect it's not going to help them.

