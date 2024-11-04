Sheriff’s Office Lt: If You're A Democrat, 'I Will Not Help You Survive'

A Clark County, Ohio, Sheriff's Office Lieutenant is somehow not fired from his job after he posted that if you are a Democrat, he's not going to help you. Further, John Rodgers, who has worked at the Clark County Sheriff's Office for over 20 years, wrote, "The problem is that I know which of you supports the Democratic Party, and I will not help you survive the end of days."

WHIOTV reports:

Another post indicated people would need to "provide proof of who you voted for" if they asked Rodgers for help. News Center 7 reached out to the sheriff's office on Friday and Chief Deputy Mike Young sent a statement about their investigation into the posts. "It is understood that while these comments are highly inappropriate, they in no means reflect the Clark County Sheriff's Office delivery of service to ALL our community and does not reflect the mission and values of the Sheriff's Office. The community has a right to be upset over the actions of Lt. Rodgers and he, as well as the Sheriff's Office in general, will have to work even harder to replenish the trust of members of our community," the statement read in part. The statement referenced a possible medical issue involved in Rodgers' actions. News Center 7 also obtained the investigative file and discovered in an inter-office communication with supervisors, Rodgers wrote, "I do not remember writing these posts or deleting any posts."

Sure thing, buddy - a medical issue. According to the report, Rodgers claimed that he had been prescribed sleep aids by his doctor to help with a sleeping disorder. Oh, that explains it all (wink wink).

"It does cause some of my communication to be 'out of character,' which is a documented side effect," Rodgers alleged.

Of course, Rodgers will stay on duty. The department apologized for his behavior and said he received a written reprimand for violating the department's social media policy.

Oh no, not a written reprimand. The horror! He'll never do that again or hold back any assistance residents might need in the county he patrols. Don't you feel better now? Democrats won't feel safe calling 911 in Clark County now because of that assclown. And he patrols in the Springfield area.

He's in the wrong profession. Rodgers should work for Trump. He won't get paid, though. Rodgers has deactivated his Facebook account. Immediate termination is the only way to gain back the public trust.

Last month, as we noted, Sheriff Bruce D. Zuchowski of Portage County, Ohio, told his Facebook followers to tell people to jot down the addresses of people who have Harris-Walz yard signs.