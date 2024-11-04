National Guard Troops On Standby For Potential Election Violence

Ahead of potential civil unrest due to the presidential election and several ballot boxes set on fire, the National Guard is on standby as a precaution in several states, including Washington state and Oregon, officials say. Via CNN:

Almost all the ballots set ablaze on Monday were in a drop box in Vancouver, Washington, while most ballots in a drop box in Portland, Oregon, survived a fire set the same day, election officials said. The incidents are believed to be connected to a third fire on October 8, also in Vancouver. Portland police released a physical description of a suspect but said they’ve not identified him.

Police are searching for a man they say set three fires at ballot drop boxes. Here’s what we know about the suspect

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee addressed the ballot box fires in a news release Friday announcing the National Guard being placed on standby, saying, “The southwest region of Washington state has already experienced specific instances of election-related unrest.”