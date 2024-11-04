Mike’s Blog Round-Up

David Bowie released his third studio album, The Man Who Sold the World in the US.
Field Negro: Three days and counting.
Mad Kane’s Political Madness: What Happens In The Booth, Stays In The Booth (Limerick).
The Committee to Protect Journalists: CPJ’s 2024 International Press Freedom Awards.
Attention space nerds! NASA’s Hubble, Webb Probe Surprisingly Smooth Disk Around Vega.
Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University
Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com