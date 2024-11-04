Harrison Ford Endorses Kamala Harris For President

Harrison Ford released a video to announce his choice to be president.

He used the fact that those closest cabinet members and advisors to the cockwobbler have rebuked Donald Trump.

FORD: Look, I've been voting for 64 years.

Never really wanted to talk about it very much, but when dozens of former members of the Trump administration are sounding alarms, saying, for God's sake, don't do this again, you have to pay attention.

They're telling us something important.

These aren't soft people.

They're governors, generals.

Standing up against the leader of the party they spent their lives advocating for.

For many of them, this will be the first time they've ever voted for someone who doesn't have an R next to their name, because they know this really matters.

The truth is this, Kamala Harris will protect your right to disagree with her about policies or ideas, and then, as we have done for centuries, we'll debate them, we'll work on them together, and we'll move forward.

The other guy?

He demands unquestioning loyalty, says he wants revenge.

I'm Harrison Ford, I've got one vote, same as anyone else, and I'm going to use it to move forward.

I'm going to vote for Kamala Harris.

Thank you.