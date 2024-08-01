United Auto Workers Union Endorses Kamala Harris

The UAW had previously given a strong endorsement to President Joe Biden, but until Wednesday had not said whether that endorsement would extend to Harris.
By Susie MadrakAugust 1, 2024

Kamala Harris reeled in a major endorsement yesterday as the UAW International Executive Board voted to endorse her presidential bid. Via The Michigan Advance:

“Our job in this election is to defeat Donald Trump and elect Kamala Harris to build on her proven track record of delivering for the working class,” stated UAW President Shawn Fain. “We stand at a crossroads in this country. We can put a billionaire back in office who stands against everything our union stands for, or we can elect Kamala Harris who will stand shoulder to shoulder with us in our war on corporate greed.”

[...] Wednesday’s announcement ended that speculation, as the union said Harris’ “historic candidacy builds on the Biden-Harris administration’s proven track record of standing with the UAW and delivering major gains for the working class.”

