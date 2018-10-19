Project Veritas 'Intern' Had Access To Claire McCaskill's Voter Database

Here's the thing with these extremist groups: They're not determined to get proof of actual wrongdoing, just anything that can be recorded out of context and used against Democrats. They simply do oppo research. How do they keep their non-profit, charitable status? How can a sometimes-criminal organization that does nothing but character assassination remain in existence?

Because they're nothing but attack dogs for right-wing billionaires. (How proud their mothers must be.) Also, the Republican state attorney general, former president of the Federalist Society's Yale chapter, just happens to be running against Claire McCaskill --which makes him disinclined to do his job. Via the Kansas City Star: