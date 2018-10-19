Project Veritas 'Intern' Had Access To Claire McCaskill's Voter Database
Here's the thing with these extremist groups: They're not determined to get proof of actual wrongdoing, just anything that can be recorded out of context and used against Democrats. They simply do oppo research. How do they keep their non-profit, charitable status? How can a sometimes-criminal organization that does nothing but character assassination remain in existence?
Because they're nothing but attack dogs for right-wing billionaires. (How proud their mothers must be.) Also, the Republican state attorney general, former president of the Federalist Society's Yale chapter, just happens to be running against Claire McCaskill --which makes him disinclined to do his job. Via the Kansas City Star:
A conservative activist with Project Veritas posed as an intern with U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill’s campaign and had access to voter information, according to a stack of documents McCaskill’s lawyer delivered to Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office Friday.
Project Veritas, a conservative activist group run by James O’Keefe, released surreptitiously-recorded videos of McCaskill and her campaign this week as part of series of undercover videos meant to damage Democratic candidates ahead of next month’s mid-term election. McCaskill’s re-election fight with Hawley could decide control of the U.S. Senate.
