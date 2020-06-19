Friday News Dump: Happy #Juneteenth, Covid-19 Continues To Spike, And Other News

So as Covid-19 continues its merry march through America, we find that protests seem to have little to do with the latest uptick. It does seem to indicate an important fact: MASKS WORK!

Early Data Show No Uptick in Covid-19 Transmission From Protests - WSJ https://t.co/KlEctMsvp7 — Stephanie Armour (@StephArmour1) June 19, 2020

Selected states with Covid outbreaks underway. States with large increases in cases, coupled to rising positivity rates, have expanding outbreaks and are areas of significant concern. pic.twitter.com/vbULnmAPwT — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) June 18, 2020

Trump to @WSJ: Covid testing is "overrated" and some Americans may be wearing masks to signal disapproval of him—not as a preventative measure. “I personally think testing is overrated, even though I created the greatest testing machine in history."https://t.co/3WUrthMx0q — Michael C. Bender (@MichaelCBender) June 18, 2020

As of June 15, forecasts suggest the number of #COVID19 deaths will continue to slow nationally with 129,000 to 145,000 deaths by July 11. However, 9 states are likely to report more deaths in the next 4 weeks than the previous 4 weeks: https://t.co/Ft6cgmaMPX pic.twitter.com/TsxPOgsymN — CDC (@CDCgov) June 18, 2020

In shift, Florida Keys now requiring face masks until June 2021 https://t.co/b8k0ECI3t8 pic.twitter.com/5EQjlm3kSc — South Florida Sun Sentinel (@SunSentinel) June 18, 2020

With coronavirus infections hitting record levels, Democratic mayors in some Republican-run states are going out on their own to mandate face masks — and some governors are going along https://t.co/RNOsQNDZSy — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) June 19, 2020

FACT CHECK: The coronavirus epidemic is NOT “dying out” Mr President.



➡️ US just had 15% increase in cases compared to last week. https://t.co/fajYoWnV51 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) June 19, 2020

A grim new projection from the CDC now predicts up to 145,000 deaths from the #coronavirus by July 11th.



That potentially means 26,000 deaths in just the next few weeks. pic.twitter.com/h6ANPrrZne — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) June 19, 2020

“Me. Me. Me. Me. Why aren’t they talking about me? Me. Me. Me. Me. On Twitter I bet I can find something wonderful about me. Even if it is by me.” https://t.co/UPsYy08SFB — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) June 19, 2020

Mattis Speechwriter Says He ‘Can Confirm’ Bolton’s Claim Trump Wanted Journalists Imprisoned https://t.co/zt2laHUf1D via @thedailybeast — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) June 19, 2020

"About one in five Americans were Black when James Madison’s 'Three-Fifths Compromise,' which counted just 3 out of every 5 slaves as people, was enshrined in the Constitution. The white man who made that proposal personally owned over 100 human beings."https://t.co/ga4KyahBYd — Greg Olear (@gregolear) June 19, 2020

Amy Klobuchar says Joe Biden's running mate should be a woman of color as she withdraws from the VP race #BidenHarris2020 #BringItOn #EyesOnThePrize #ExpectUs #DraftKamalaCommittee 🤩🔥💅🏾https://t.co/3YEc0qCtg5 — Propane Jane™ (@docrocktex26) June 19, 2020

AMC Theater CEO Adam Aron says their cinemas won't require masks upon reopening because they didn't "want to be drawn into a political controversy" https://t.co/zNjy9wzGMK — Variety (@Variety) June 18, 2020

John Balcerzak was one of the two police officers who were called to investigate the 911 call about a drugged, bleeding 14 year old Laotian immigrant who escaped from Jeffery Dahmer. The policemen made gay jokes and left. The boy was raped, killed, and dismembered that night. https://t.co/kQy78imxSx — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) June 19, 2020

Balcerzak was fired but appealed his termination and was reinstated to the police department. He retired in 2017, when he was celebrated (see above). We need to eliminate police unions. — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) June 19, 2020

He never checked Dahmer’s record, which stated that he was convicted for abusing Konerak’s brother. He appealed his firing three years later and the court ruled in his favor. He was later promoted to president of the Milwaukee Police Association, and retired with pension in 2017. — Sarah McGonagall (@sarahmcgphoto) June 19, 2020

“When I was a little girl, in Texas, I thought Juneteenth belonged to us; meaning to the state of Texas, generally, and to black Texans, specifically.” https://t.co/K4wjOsJPFk — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) June 19, 2020

Juneteenth commemorates the June 19, 1865 (155 years) announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas; the last remaining enslaved people in the US.



In 1980, Texas was the 1st to make it a holiday.



Ps- the Emancipation Proclamation was issued in 1863.#JuneteenthDay pic.twitter.com/GDbE7SBApz — Wichita Life (@wichitalifeict) June 19, 2020

(Um, he hired you, Mick, so that proves your point!)

“[Trump] didn’t hire very well. He did not have experience at running government, and didn’t know how to put together a team that could work well with him,” former acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney tells @jimsciutto about the President’s appointees. pic.twitter.com/eAtMJwRnFW — New Day (@NewDay) June 19, 2020

“The military type personality is just one that doesn’t work well with Donald Trump.” - Mulvaney on @NewDay



He ends with unsolicited defense of Mike Pompeo - implicitly saying that he would never call the President “full of sh*t” as Bolton alleged. — John Avlon (@JohnAvlon) June 19, 2020

The final delegitimization of the Confederacy - a traitorous rebellion of murderous white supremacists who lacked both honor and humanity - is one decent thing 2020 America can hang its hat one. — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) June 19, 2020

It is both sad and dangerous that John Bolton’s final public role is that of a traitor who damaged America by violating his sacred trust with its people. To our friends around the world: you know that President @realDonaldTrump's America is a force for good in the world. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 19, 2020

Sad news. Actor Ian Holm has died, his agent has confirmed. Lord of the Rings, Alien, Chariots of Fire and so much more pic.twitter.com/AkY8cPV5Wr — lizo mzimba (@lizo_mzimba) June 19, 2020

Come on, let's see more of this: Top State Department official resigns in protest of Trump’s response to racial tensions in the country https://t.co/ycfEQOsYRA — Jon Lee Anderson (@jonleeanderson) June 19, 2020

When the American people needed to hear from John Bolton, he put his book royalties ahead of his loyalties to our Constitution and to our republic.



Although he speaks to a fundamental truth about the President’s unfitness, the con continues. pic.twitter.com/FfrvKEjjSM — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) June 18, 2020

Houses of Parliament's art has a lot of racist history, says its curator https://t.co/xLPRyufl1c — The Guardian (@guardian) June 19, 2020

#Watchmen begins in Tulsa, 1921 and explores the legacy of systemic racism in America. We’re proud to announce @HBO will make all nine episodes available for free this weekend on https://t.co/dvMR4HmhIR and On Demand, and will air a marathon of the series tomorrow at 1PM ET. pic.twitter.com/UBDLR3OYIV — Watchmen (@watchmen) June 18, 2020

Shrug. 2024 election, man. Lotta wannabe Presidents in that list . https://t.co/ETDoLQkrbH — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 19, 2020

Atlanta Police Call in Sick After Officer Charged With Murder https://t.co/8tLt2AWpGy — (((RuggedAmethyst))) (@GrooveSDC) June 19, 2020

Keedron Bryant, a 12-year-old black boy, signed by major US record label, after song I Just Wanna Live goes viral https://t.co/zUjnnh6jvh — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) June 19, 2020

“Father, remember when you attacked mom and pulled out her hair, cause you were mad that her plastic surgeon messed up you scalp reduction? Or the time you punched me in the face in front of my friends at Penn? You’re the best Dad ever” @DonaldJTrumpJr https://t.co/TyW2YAtfRR — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) June 19, 2020

“Our bodies were loot. The forced extraction of our labor was loot. A system of governance that suppressed our wages, relieved us of property and excluded black people from equal schools and public accommodations is a form of looting." - Robin D.G. Kelley https://t.co/hc37QNRKme — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) June 19, 2020

“The world has changed a lot since 2012, and I think the Trump Organization is ill-suited for this new world." https://t.co/4tzWtKf6AH — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) June 19, 2020

This is a perfect illustration of a major problem with policing in America that we must address. Moundsville does not need an MRAP no matter what it "offers". https://t.co/blpoUAxRon — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) June 19, 2020

Why the new case against Bill Barr could be a game-changer | Raw Story https://t.co/8oQqtKMQNL via rawstory — 🕊Sharon ⚖ #RidenWithBiden2020 (@nhdogmom) June 19, 2020

Biden campaign rejects Trump effort to push for more debates https://t.co/prv5FbUZKt pic.twitter.com/MZWbGxGOfK — The Hill (@thehill) June 19, 2020

And here are two more essays that powerfully express the hope, heart, grief, and rage that are driving this moment of potential change.



Racism Is Terrible. Blackness Is Not: https://t.co/64b0Xms1LE



The Trayvon Generation: https://t.co/HtnRelulCP — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) June 16, 2020

Both New York and Virginia's state governments are observing Juneteenth this year. https://t.co/BcJ9JMpMmB — Slate (@Slate) June 19, 2020

The Red Arrows and La Patrouille de France soared over Paris and London to mark the 80th anniversary of General Charles de Gaulle's radio address calling for resistance to the Nazi occupation of France during World War Two pic.twitter.com/gG8bLiI7KR — Reuters (@Reuters) June 19, 2020

#Juneteenth original order found in National Archives - The Washington Post https://t.co/SBq6TVxXZJ — PETER MAER (@petermaer) June 19, 2020

Paul Krugman: “If you wonder why the social safety net in the U.S. is so much weaker than those of other advanced countries, it comes down to just one word: *race.*” https://t.co/xw5DtWZ85L — Deanie Mills (@deaniemills) June 19, 2020

Because I am a masochist, I clicked on this guy's Twitter feed. Almost immediately I found a video of him telling BLM protesters they were ignorant.



A man says he was kicked off a flight for not wearing a mask. Now he’s been banned. https://t.co/JecuJKXRPK — hilzoy (@hilzoy) June 19, 2020

An abandoned city bus, made famous by the book “Into the Wild” and the movie of the same name, was airlifted out of the Alaska backcountry.



The bus has long attracted adventurers to the area. Some have had to be rescued or have died. https://t.co/Sywx2tRlsA pic.twitter.com/KNhezFliuN — ABC News (@ABC) June 19, 2020

MLK's daughter shared a powerful message about how people react to these two photos - Upworthy #WednesdayWisdom https://t.co/uMzt64SpXE — Timothy Jones (@tdj6899) May 27, 2020



DEPT. OF LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL

With everything this young lady has been through, she comes out shining. Let this be a lesson to all who have trials and tribulations. 💙



"Malala Yousafzai celebrates completing Oxford University degree" https://t.co/DMsPrJa0cb — Bridget Simonds (@bridgetsimonds0) June 19, 2020

"I hope he would be really proud." https://t.co/NRt3f79Syk — ABC News (@ABC) June 19, 2020

Nala Cat is SHOCKED... but @ what?



I wanna hear your weirdest, funniest, most off-the-wall answers. Post em here: https://t.co/e9xf88f6oD pic.twitter.com/OMTKD9Xpax — Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) June 19, 2020

I don’t think I could explain why, but goddamnit this really moves me. Watch the whole thing. Please.pic.twitter.com/ybPIexlRPR — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) June 18, 2020

America's 'most dangerous city' defunded its police department 7 years ago. It's been a stunning success. - Upworthy https://t.co/dkz4TX5ePp — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) June 10, 2020

"Former social worker Amy Jandrisevits took to making an inclusive line of dolls that help make kids with special needs feel represented." ❤



Read the full article by @Upworthyhttps://t.co/wHuhC5C1B5 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rLjSSkoxsv — The Female Lead (@the_female_lead) May 12, 2020

WELCOME TO THE WORLD: Newborn otter pups Bubble and Squeak ventured outside for the first time last week, days before London Zoo reopened its doors to the public. https://t.co/qqbTzL9qNa pic.twitter.com/A2DgdRc6uv — ABC News (@ABC) June 19, 2020

Newborn star's X-rays shine light on our solar system's early days https://t.co/VTRVtl2N0h pic.twitter.com/4HjXDqxVUw — SPACE.com (@SPACEdotcom) June 19, 2020

Happy Father's Day both to the men who did the job -- and the women who had to fill in that missing piece! Wash your hands, wear your masks, and have a great weekend!