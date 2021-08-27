Friday News Dump: Healthcare Workers Quitting In Droves, And Other News

I'm really surprised that the media isn't covering this situation repeatedly. They need to pound the drum! With another winter covid wave building, this looks like a crisis. How do we staff our hospitals when so many doctors, nurses, and support staffers are quitting in droves? (Sadly enough, some are quitting over vaccine mandates. But they were already overworked and understaffed before the pandemic.)

Whatever the reasons, having an ICU bed available won't matter if there's no one to take care of you.

No, nurses are quitting because hospitals are paying $100/hr for travelers + sign-on bonus, while the nurses who have been there since day one (a many got CV themselves) never got hazard pay or a retention bonus and are treated like disposable liabilities. https://t.co/shGcLaxXzI — FreshRN (@Kati_Kleber) August 26, 2021

The pandemic has turned Georgia’s chronic nursing shortage into a crisis. As exhausted staff struggle with the crushing fourth wave, many experienced COVID-19 nurses are quitting, moving to calmer jobs or barely hanging on. https://t.co/MMtGIX9qiy — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) August 20, 2021

Just a reminder that mandating vaccines in hospitals will not lead to an exodus of nurses. Poor working conditions is definitely the main reason nurses are quitting en masse. Don't get it twisted. Get vaccinated. — Birgit Umaigba RN, BScN, MEd (@birgitomo) August 22, 2021

'I think we already broke': Nurses are resigning to protect themselves from COVID-19 burnout https://t.co/CSTRsaLGOj — WXII 12 News (@WXII) August 26, 2021

COVID-19 hospitalizations are rising to numbers not seen since January, and the ongoing demand for care is taking a toll on medical staff fighting to keep patients alive.https://t.co/CFMtCOnSeF — WRTV Indianapolis (@wrtv) August 27, 2021

72 per cent of Canadian doctors have reported feeling some form of burnout at this stage of the pandemic, raising concerns about healthcare professionals leaving their jobs. — Your Morning (@YourMorning) August 23, 2021

Nebraska is recruiting unvaccinated nurses to plug a staffing shortage. ⁦@nytimes⁩ https://t.co/PI2y3O7fva — Boback Ziaeian 🤦🏻‍♂️ (@boback) August 27, 2021

A deranged parent smothered his baby’s mouth with a mask and hand, while waiving his baby in the air, in front of CT Governor Ned Lamont at a public forum in Cheshire today, to try and claim masks are child abuse. pic.twitter.com/UkVTiJqtzr — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 26, 2021

Lightning strikes outside White House as Marine Sentry stands his post. pic.twitter.com/JYu3BkijU3 — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) August 26, 2021

1 in 7 homes are now bought by Wall St investors



Starter home prices are rising 7x faster than renter incomes



The typical renter needs 27 years to save for a 20% down payment on the median starter home



This is the big crisis not being addressedhttps://t.co/ELSd3klNfY — Dan Price (@DanPriceSeattle) August 26, 2021

The U.S. will send an additional $32 million to fund earthquake relief efforts in Haiti, an amount that will help fund shelters and medical assistance, though falling well short of the amount the United Nations says is needed to help the island nation. https://t.co/4rHIhO4ppS — NPR (@NPR) August 27, 2021

Haiti has been left exploited by outside forces for centuries. https://t.co/iNjXnO0cCH — Slate (@Slate) August 26, 2021

Department of Tragic Ego: “Committed to doomsday narrative, media downplay evacuation triumph. https://t.co/lrSUdHx6HI — emily nunn (@EmilyRNunn) August 27, 2021

ANGRY DAD: You are NOT making my kid wear a lifejacket! pic.twitter.com/6O8xmUJFU5 — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) August 27, 2021

A boy is processed through an Evacuee Control Checkpoint (ECC) during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 18.



(Photo: Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/USMC) pic.twitter.com/nmYdaPPkkX — Task & Purpose (@TaskandPurpose) August 19, 2021

58 y.o. Lisa Steadman, an unvaccinated woman in Florida, spent a week in the hospital with COVID-19.

Only to return home and find her husband's dead body. He was also unvaccinated and died from COVID.https://t.co/TxKH54SSAa — chris evans (@chris_notcapn) August 27, 2021

I said this when liberals rushed to RT and say it again now. They only want you because you’re trashing your country or undermining it. https://t.co/n1DRGm4tgt — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 27, 2021

Justice Stephen G. Breyer says he is struggling to decide when to retire from the Supreme Court and is taking account of a host of factors, including who will name his successor.



“There are many things that go into a retirement decision,” Breyer said. https://t.co/XdycgvD62S — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) August 27, 2021

As Afghan refugees arrive at Dulles Airport, many haven't eaten a meal in 36 to 48 hours. @WCKitchen is helping to feed them. CEO @natemook spoke to @Robert7News about their mission here and in Haiti and how you can help! https://t.co/M5XpOtnWIF @chefjoseandres #ChefsForAfghans — 7News DC (@7NewsDC) August 27, 2021

Ex-Fox contributor calls for genocide against the people of Afghanistan.



Not The Onion. Smh. pic.twitter.com/HSjxYoTRvi — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 27, 2021

🏈 The NFL reportedly proposed making COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all players as it attempts to curb the spread of the coronavirus ahead of the start of the regular season. The NFLPA, however, did not agree to the request, according to the league. https://t.co/Rp4YhzAt5T — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) August 27, 2021

Headed away to school?



What students with health issues need to know about insurancehttps://t.co/3iVEHanygs — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) August 27, 2021

Opportunities to get a COVID vaccine today in Travis County: https://t.co/TbnrXcZN8r pic.twitter.com/13C0u8iZJZ — Mayor Adler | Get vaccinated! (@MayorAdler) August 26, 2021

An Arizona judge has, for the first time, directly ordered the company that led the fake 'audit' of the 2020 Maricopa County election results to preserve all of its records so they can be released to the public. https://t.co/8qb70YVPMV — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) August 27, 2021

Hospitals across the state of Illinois are being overwhelmed by Delta variant cases. ICU beds are not only for COVID-19 patients, but also need to be available for people in need of medical care from other emergency situations. pic.twitter.com/iTjoaPaQoP — IDPH (@IDPH) August 27, 2021

Kudos to Trevor Noah & Associates & Sons for today's NY Times full page ad for Insurrection Protection! pic.twitter.com/4kieLpq53Q — Nicole Sandler (@nicolesandler) August 26, 2021

Jeff Bezos net worth in 2009: $6,800,000,000

Jeff Bezos net worth in 2021: $191,300,000,000



Federal minimum wage in 2009: $7.25

Federal minimum wage in 2021: $7.25



If this doesn’t convince you our economy is rigged, nothing will. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) August 26, 2021

Please don’t feed our poor people. https://t.co/1NIJwaOLwp — Timothy Noah (@TimothyNoah1) August 27, 2021

Again, if you’re making claims about what the Bible says about masks and diseases, please turn to Leviticus 13: pic.twitter.com/oGsCWgRGdN — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) August 27, 2021

A brother and sister have been banned from their high school campus after declining to wear masks because of their religious beliefs. https://t.co/jWvSbSW8f9 — NBC News (@NBCNews) August 27, 2021

Missouri Senate candidate and Afghanistan war vet @LucasKunceMO got some notoriety this week for his bracing op-ed on the truth about the inevitable fall of Kabul. @rkuttnerwrites talked to him yesterday and here's video and a transcript https://t.co/UHlWyj69Ro — David Dayen (@ddayen) August 27, 2021

It’s #ScienceClearAndVivid Podcast day! @alanalda chats with neuroscientist, @Columbia’s Daphna Shohamy.

Available here: https://t.co/qh0qzM39YQ



You may not realize it, but you are subtly revising and updating your memories all the time – to keep them.

(@KavliFoundation) pic.twitter.com/l1AjgCb7zX — Clear+Vivid (@alda) August 26, 2021

If they're in NY, they should go here: https://t.co/lYCenfAul5. On the website there are numbers for organizations that will advise the applicant. — Mary Ann Newman 🎗 (@newm161) August 27, 2021

Kabul resident Ali Hassani, 28, told The Daily Beast that the threat of being caught up in the violence was worth it for the chance to save his three sisters from Taliban rule https://t.co/t1KRdpN7SQ — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 27, 2021

Hello! So we’ve found ourselves in this position once again. A state of emergency with an incoming Hurricane Ida. I know a lot of people will need a lot of help after she passes. Remember that you can reach out here for help, any kind of help and we’ll try to do what we can. — NOLA Disaster Response/ER (@Nola_DR_ER) August 27, 2021

BREAKING: #Ida is now expected to be a major category 3 hurricane at landfall, new as of the 4 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. @wdsu pic.twitter.com/6WF25M71z0 — Lee Southwick (@LeeWDSU) August 27, 2021



DEPT. OF OH GOD WE NEED SOMETHING CHEERY, AMIRITE?

As athletes and activists, the Afghanistan women’s national soccer team faced danger under Taliban rule.



So the Australian government welcomed them — all 75 athletes, officials, and relatives — to seek refuge within its borders. pic.twitter.com/2x1vBssBkw — The Recount (@therecount) August 25, 2021

This is what an elephant sees as it drinks water from its own trunk 🐘 pic.twitter.com/ZPBn2YCNVS — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 23, 2021

Leo the bear looked positively euphoric as he got a nice brush-down from a worker at the Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, NY. The organization rescues orphaned animals and nurtures them to make a healthy return to the wild. pic.twitter.com/Ryhzk4Kkow — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 23, 2021

Melbourne, Australia:



Sarah Kelly, a 22-year old Covid patient with Down Syndrome was admitted to hospital.



She needed help to breathe — but was fearful of the nasal mask.



Then @TheWiggles found out - and sent her a video.



It saved her life...pic.twitter.com/z4A1sQmoFt — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 22, 2021

Weekend! Irish style! 🕺🏽



Sound on 🎶



🎥 IG: gardinerbrothers pic.twitter.com/zRNtKotY7z — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 20, 2021

Please, PLEASE don't let your guard down! Mask up, don't take chances!

Here's Dar Williams singing about the end of the summer: