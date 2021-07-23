Friday News Dump: Polling Must Be Really Bad, And Other News

I keep wondering just how bad the polling numbers are for the Republicans, because I always suspected killing off your own base would not turn out to be a popular move. Really, I'd love to see them.

As always, James Carville sums up the recent Republican 180 on vaccines nicely!

"They're going to start closing things again all because these dopes wait until 7 months after the vaccine is rolled out to get religion and say, 'Hey it might be a good idea to take this,'" James Carville says on Republicans advocating for Covid vaccines. https://t.co/iYYVgem1md — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 23, 2021

Fox News has undermined the COVID-19 vaccine for months. Now it's trying to blame vaccine hesitancy on the left. https://t.co/BJpfa2ouvM — Media Matters (@mmfa) July 23, 2021

The turn of elected republicans on vaccinations this week has been remarkable to see https://t.co/iGEHzw4LEX — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 23, 2021



It is. So, we did a deep dive on it, in a 5-part series.https://t.co/5bZd2K98Xg — LB (@LincolnsBible) July 23, 2021

It was 30C when @DiMagnaySky arrived in Chersky - not quite the temperature you expect for Arctic Russia.



Nikita Zimov, who runs a scientific research station with his father just outside of Chersky, has a stark warning about permafrost 👇https://t.co/URJ5t5smzW pic.twitter.com/1FigXXdDdw — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 21, 2021

Heavy flooding hit central China, with footage released by Chinese state TV showing the subway system in the city of Zhengzhou inundated with rushing water. https://t.co/7RsPyaWV5t pic.twitter.com/muF46shhhl — ABC News (@ABC) July 21, 2021

Twelve anonymous women, all of whom are former Liberty University employees or students, have signed onto the lawsuit that claims the university “enabled on-campus rapes."



(Credit: Sky13)https://t.co/0XXjgPKQSd — CBS 21 News (@CBS21NEWS) July 20, 2021

Is this what you want for your community? No? Then vote in every single election, every single year, and find a public office or board to run for. Yes, YOU! https://t.co/IzZOw8WCaa — Nicole M. Wolverton (@nicolewolverton) July 18, 2021

Pence won’t be Trump’s running mate if he runs in 2024 — which puts GOP contenders in awkward spot: report https://t.co/eEVYG4P5Az — Raw Story (@RawStory) July 23, 2021

Time to stop shaping our conversations about vaccine-hesitancy and voter "confidence" in elections around the feelings of Trump supporters. The specter of alienating those voters is being widely abused by bad faith actors, and we should say so. My latest:https://t.co/QFGWVy5X0l — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) July 23, 2021

Attorneys for Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn slammed Tucker Carlson, saying he "has not served a day in uniform."



"Our client has served 13 years in law enforcement and on January 6, 2021, fought against an insurrectionist violent crowd."https://t.co/DHKTKt5Lt7 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 23, 2021

$125 BILLION ← The average $$ we've spent EVERY YEAR over the past 5 years to clean up after extreme weather events.



Our hair should be on fire to act! pic.twitter.com/SQsSsnip7r — Secretary Jennifer Granholm (@SecGranholm) July 23, 2021

Breaking News: Cleveland’s baseball team will become the Guardians after the current season, dropping the controversial “Indians” name it has used for over 100 years. https://t.co/Z2ulI6mfLK — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 23, 2021

borderline criminal we allow this to happen https://t.co/XwDYKyfJO6 via @TPM — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 23, 2021

Fatal shootings are harder to solve quickly than other kinds of murders. In Oakland, Calif., for example, 82 percent of stabbing murders that were solved were cleared within a week, compared with 32 percent of firearm murders.



https://t.co/24IXGE42z0 pic.twitter.com/5dhpHp4H1w — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) July 23, 2021

New analysis up for @CookPolitical subscribers: blockbuster #OH11 primary between Nina Turner (D) and Shontel Brown (D) going down to the wire (w/ intern @zachdotwerner). pic.twitter.com/EUbB4eRxP7 — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) July 23, 2021

The House Freedom Caucus is calling on McCarthy to “file and bring up a privileged motion” by July 31 “to vacate the chair and end Nancy Pelosi’s authoritarian reign as Speaker of the House.”



They cite Pelosi rejecting Banks/Jordan from 1/6 panel, proxy voting, etc. pic.twitter.com/Em5eo977Ol — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) July 23, 2021

Put on Kinzinger and either Upton or Meijer. All voted to impeach. All from Midwest, so attempted attacks on "coastal elites"...nuh uh. 3 Republicans overall makes the Jan 6 Committee plenty bipartisan and yet filled entirely w those who have stated they want to get to the truth. https://t.co/W1WR2Tr4DM — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) July 23, 2021

Staffer familiar with the Senate infrastructure negotiations lets loose:



"It’s a fucking mess, it’s a cluster. It’s 22 people, they’re all defending their pet rocks. The communication is very confused." — Sam Mintz (@samjmintz) July 23, 2021

What do recent events tells us about reliability of climate predictions? I really appreciate that @grist & @zteirstein have published long-form version of my answers, since I don't think this is a topic that lends itself to single soundbyte. #ClimateChangehttps://t.co/CdJiIhVamy — Daniel Swain (@Weather_West) July 23, 2021

"The change happened hours after CNN Business asked Facebook why the page full of anti-vaccination falsehoods was easy to find. If this sounds familiar, it's because almost the exact same thing happened with Facebook-owned Instagram two years ago…” https://t.co/lX8R0P0a4L — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 21, 2021

The bust of Confederate Gen. and KKK leader Nathan Bedford Forrest is off its pedestal and being wheeled out of the Tennessee Capitol. pic.twitter.com/dgAg4isvxw — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) July 23, 2021



DEPT. OF 'TIME SURE FLIES WHEN YOU'RE IN THE ICU'

Nah, just kidding! Because I'm vaccinated AND I wear a mask in public! Here are some happier things to peruse:

Some doggos aren’t built for the obstacle course. Wait for it… pic.twitter.com/M50Y3jOBFc — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 21, 2021

How dog reacts when they are kiss.. pic.twitter.com/GV2LPxVtbd — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) July 19, 2021

If I had to see it, so do you...

😏🥰 pic.twitter.com/aYfSb7AAui — 𝐚ģ𝐀ᗰ ķcỮᖴ™️💬 (@agamkcuf) July 18, 2021

I want one day achieve this level of calm pic.twitter.com/C4yddk7lZT — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards) July 18, 2021

This baby chimp was born with broken ribs, had pneumonia, and was abandoned by his own mother.



A human couple raised him and showed him love.



Today — this is how he reacts whenever he sees them…pic.twitter.com/COyazPqh7O — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 18, 2021

This lady was celebrating her birthday — by herself — until she was joined by other patrons and staff once they realize she's celebrating all alone.



Humanity. Break out the tissues…pic.twitter.com/Ho17MysEpw — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) July 17, 2021

Finally, this one goes out to the Republicans who are still hesitant to advocate for vaccines: Cyndi Lauper!

Have a great weekend! PLEASE Wear your masks!