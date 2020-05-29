Friday News Dump: White People Notice America Is Racist AF, And Other News

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and camera crew as they report from protests in Minneapolis https://t.co/IY0H1Lc77E pic.twitter.com/s9XmwVfabP

Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington just announced. @kare11 — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) May 29, 2020

Things have always been bad for black people in America, but now it's being documented on camera. Even white people are starting to notice!

My other colleague @joshscampbell is also on the scene in Minneapolis. He just reported that police approached him, asked him who he was with, he said CNN. And they say “ok, you’re good.” This is minutes after Omar, who is black and Latino, was arrested nearby. — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) May 29, 2020

Omar Jimenez was thrown in the back of a van. His family was in terror. I've only RT'd about this, I can't really compose my thoughts. — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) May 29, 2020

Just a reminder, I wrote this joint 7 years ago, "https://t.co/DgvkD9PBYi — ProfB (@AntheaButler) May 29, 2020

This is a lie. It was perfectly clear as the video shows that they were from @cnn - as they said repeatedly, showed credentials & were broadcasting live on CNN. https://t.co/VCP993adWv — Mimi Rocah (@Mimirocah1) May 29, 2020

Trump keeps predicting coronavirus death tolls the U.S. then surpasseshttps://t.co/nTgjliNvNF pic.twitter.com/Rj5vgHj20Y — The Fix (@thefix) May 28, 2020

Everything Trump does is a distraction.



He wants you to focus on anything other than the pain of 100,000 U.S. deaths and the 41 million jobless claims since the start of the #coronavirus crisis.



He's been an astronomical failure and a terrible example who must be voted out. pic.twitter.com/FfJbUA8eql — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) May 28, 2020

NEW: The Trump administration mishandled initial distribution of the only approved coronavirus medication. It got sent to the wrong hospitals and to facilities without needed refrigeration to store it. Me + @yabutaleb7 @jdawsey1 @lauriemcginley2 https://t.co/QobXjLp7lx — LenaSun (@bylenasun) May 28, 2020

Here comes the second wave https://t.co/OgYNAqJWIk — (((RuggedAmethyst))) (@GrooveSDC) May 29, 2020

Sorry my apocalyptic hellscape bingo card is all full up https://t.co/5U10GNzEoq — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) May 29, 2020

Another way to say this is that the Trump administration is still using a drug *pushed by Trump's donors* to treat veterans, even after discovering the drug *kills COVID-19 patients* and has no therapeutic benefit. At any other moment in US history, this would be a major scandal. https://t.co/wxAZxjJi2t — Seth Abramson (@🏠) (@SethAbramson) May 29, 2020

As states reopen, see if they meet White House guidelines for reopening and whether their COVID-19 infection rate is increasing or not. https://t.co/Y1gydaMIBh — ProPublica (@propublica) May 29, 2020

Nurses who battled #covid_19 for hours headed to the front lines to treat those at the #Minneapolisprotest injured by rubber bullets and tear gas. pic.twitter.com/WXgut3iJfq — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) May 29, 2020

"Federal and state officials across the country have altered or hidden public health data crucial to tracking the coronavirus' spread, hindering the ability to detect a surge of infections as President Donald Trump pushes the nation to reopen rapidly."https://t.co/Z5riZjNB7P — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) May 28, 2020

As US deaths top 100,000, coronavirus task force is curtailed. Fewer meetings. Top health experts less visible. Admin official says "you don't need a decision every day" on task force agenda. With @Kevinliptakcnn @sarahcwestwood @CNNValencia @betsy_klein https://t.co/eFSCBl55zI — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 28, 2020

Trump Once Again Says The Quiet Part Out Loud While Railing Against Mail-In Voting https://t.co/SIBu2S26jd pic.twitter.com/87IUOH0XLG — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) May 29, 2020

The same Russian intelligence unit that leaked Democrats' files in 2016 is engaged in an ongoing email hacking campaign, the National Security Agency has announced. https://t.co/S6BWB1l8U2 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 29, 2020

If #coronavirus is a threat at that time, Stone (& other nonviolent felons) should be punished w/ strict home confinement. A reminder: the Stone case indicated Trump lied to the special counsel (which could be a crime). @dfriedman33 and I explained: https://t.co/BVMWBGLXve https://t.co/KxqWnz60PY — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 29, 2020

Why is Georgia appearing to do so well with COVID-19?



Because its government is lying.



Georgia improperly inflated its testing numbers by 78,000 and is counting COVID-19 hospitalizations only of people who tested positive WHILE HOSPITALIZED. https://t.co/qNJRKSGFKd — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) May 28, 2020

Lots of talk of agents provocateurs on here. Evidence is needed but I wouldn't dismiss it.



During the "Battle of Miami," I personally saw a hoodie-clad protester throw a can at a line of riot cops and then retreat, pull out a badge on a lanyard and run behind a police line. — Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) May 29, 2020

This seems like a good time to remember Twitter, Google, and Facebook helpfully embedded employees within the Trump campaign to sharpen their digital messaging. https://t.co/DS0HXb1bmI — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) May 28, 2020

Russian state TV host wondered out loud why Trump isn’t being impeached for planning to reverse a decades-long moratorium on nuclear testing—a stunning shift, after Russia cheered him on throughout his actual impeachment and trial a few months ago.https://t.co/8KXopTp76T — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) May 29, 2020

.@tonyschwartz was the ghost writer on Trump's Art of the Deal book (which he now regrets doing.) always heed his words today re: Trump; https://t.co/UvOkFNLPnz — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) May 29, 2020

.@CDCgov tries to protect church goers from practices that can spread #Covid19 by urging suspension of choirs, which have been shown to spread virus if a singer is infected. WH tells CDC to take it out. https://t.co/aoMXtSINOU — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) May 29, 2020

as a charlottesville resident, it’s fun to compare and contrast “when the looting starts the shooting starts” to “very fine people.” — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) May 29, 2020

‘They want their civil war’: Far-right ‘boogaloo’ militants have embedded themselves in the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis - https://t.co/x5uXZyyU07 — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) May 28, 2020

New by ⁦@RepValDemings⁩: “As a former woman in blue, let me begin with my brothers and sisters in blue: What in the hell are you doing?”



I’m speaking to Rep. Demings today at noon ET. Join us: https://t.co/0SPDBMd86c #demandingwomen https://t.co/mF2DvhxnyG — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 29, 2020

When a white nationalist drove a car into a crowd of people in Charlottesville Trump definitely didn’t call them “THUGS” or say he will send in the National Guard to shoot them. — Travis Allen 🇺🇸 (@TravisAllen02) May 29, 2020

Trump loyalist Lindsey Graham locked in dead heat with Democratic challenger in red South Carolina https://t.co/6Dq6NqWvlJ — Republican Swine (@RepublicanSwine) May 29, 2020

Texas bar bans customers from wearing masks during coronavirus pandemic https://t.co/DVMUADCgNy pic.twitter.com/hG1AeblhyY — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) May 29, 2020

Trump's team placed 5.9 million Facebook ads in '16, much of it blatant, targeted propaganda (Clinton's team ran 64k Facebook ads, Russia 3k). They had a Facebook employee embedded in the campaign. They're doing it again in '20, of course. pic.twitter.com/r7Su8vHahL — Dave Wolber (@dwwolber) May 28, 2020

Tennessee police chief tells officers who 'don't have an issue' with George Floyd arrest to turn in badges https://t.co/phlidoop2p — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) May 29, 2020

Seems like several more Senators were sick with COVID19 this spring than we knew. @timkaine announced a positive antibody test yesterday. https://t.co/wAvTH2Yf7a — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) May 29, 2020

Pick one:



(1) It's terrible that the guy running the office in charge of the government's pandemic response has massive investments in companies affected by the pandemic response.



(2) It's delightful. Good for Marc Short.



Link to the story: https://t.co/dBK3vvZlWW#MarcShort — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) May 29, 2020

As polite sympathy turns to cynical outrage + Nixon-esque insults, and anxious protest is dismissed as mindless anarchy, we cannot let our eyes be turned away from the dead, murdered bodies that brought us here. Again. #GeorgeFloyd #AuhmadArbery #BreonaTaylor. 1/4 — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) May 29, 2020

This is really important. Florida is cooking the books on COVID-19 deaths. Look at the excess death rate. In Florida the number of deaths from Covid so far are likely 3200 more than they are saying. I suspect other states are also doing this, particularly those with GOP control. https://t.co/zU8c3a6Td0 — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) May 28, 2020

"The beast is as American a product as Spam or a Model-T Ford. We should not be shocked. We should be as familiar with this beast as we are with the veins in our arm, as Ahab says to Starbuck."https://t.co/uu2CPOhX4V — scoutprime (@scoutprime) May 29, 2020

W/r/t these armed intruders, the president urged the Governor of Michigan to "make a deal." https://t.co/mmSRZZhdN7 pic.twitter.com/xN7aAE0aUk — David Frum (@davidfrum) May 29, 2020

No, we need YOU to call your family and friends and discuss how YOU will make a change. Here are some suggestions... https://t.co/TO0F9FFGz8 — Jill Patton (@JillPatton) May 29, 2020

My latest:



Twitter Boss Finds the Balls to Call Out Trump’s Race War Tweet—But This Is Just the Beginning https://t.co/OeqFCz8x0m via @thedailybeast — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 29, 2020

One year ago today: “If we had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said that.” https://t.co/6iYpR5Da2F — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) May 29, 2020



DEPT. OF FUNNY, INTERESTING, OR JUST PLAIN HEARTWARMING

God, what a week. I don't blame you if you skip the rest of today's tweets and come directly to this part!

Remember Sake (first one), the kitten who had to be admitted to the emergency hospital the other day? Well, she’s doing much better, and her two siblings, Kimchi and Noodle, are keeping her company to make sure she’s recovering quickly and smoothly. How cute is this trio?? 😻 pic.twitter.com/gZkDNPqNig — AMA Animal Rescue (@AMAAnimalRescue) May 25, 2020

The Koch’s woke up to a full grown moose in their pool. Ministry of natural resources is on their way. It’s been about 2 hours. #ottnews @ctvottawa pic.twitter.com/1OXCFSgtNh — Saron Fanel CTV (@saronfanel) May 29, 2020

In his first season with the Phillies, Bryce Harper homered 35 times.



Here are all 35 homers in 42 seconds. pic.twitter.com/GGmUkjLhhT — Did the Phillies lose? (@DidthePhilslose) May 29, 2020

Lifelong bird nerd here... The Birds Are Not on Lockdown, and More People Are Watching Them https://t.co/SdPOEOXdBP — PamelaLeavey (@PamelaLeavey) May 29, 2020

Kudos to the creator... pic.twitter.com/g3X0UH7TuK — Bill Harnsberger (@BillinPortland) May 29, 2020

Dad shares his 'complaints' about a tiny Black-Owned Business owner, and it's too adorable.https://t.co/hnjHi687Cz pic.twitter.com/xQyV4KREY2 — Upworthy (@Upworthy) May 28, 2020

Oh oh emergency cute kittens required. pic.twitter.com/KNv7Z3r99w — Ellie Hussey (@dandehussey) May 29, 2020

This baby elephant got trapped on his back and lions were closing in — then another elephant family came along and saved his life.



🎥 Credit: @dodo 🐘



pic.twitter.com/0axNC9dRA6 — Indoor Herbiⓥore (@herbivore_club) May 28, 2020

A Bronx teen is using social media to tutor a generation of out-of-school students in math.https://t.co/3HhCohvh1B pic.twitter.com/lSezmcDSaP — Upworthy (@Upworthy) May 26, 2020

This cute toddler elephant just wants the painter to play with her. They can't speak but their way of communication is amazing. pic.twitter.com/X59JfyBw9w — Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) May 25, 2020