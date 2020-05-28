After Night Of Violence In Minneapolis, Victim's Brother Asks For Justice

After a night of violence in Minneapolis, CNN's Alysin Camerota interviewed George Floyd's brother Philonise.

"We asked him what he wants to see next," Camerota said.

"It just hurts right now. I'm constantly seeing it. This is -- this is going to be forever. This is not a one time thing. It is going to last forever. And it just -- it hurts, constantly hurts a lot, you know. I grew up with him. That was my oldest brother. I love him. I'm never going to get my brother back," he said.

"We need justice. We need justice. Those four officers need to be arrested. They executed my brother in broad daylight. People had to film that, people had to see that. People pleaded for his life. Kids, I know they were out there seeing this. Nobody wants to witness that. Nobody. Nobody should have to witness that. And I understand and I see why a lot of people doing a lot of different things around the world.

"I don't want them to lash out like that. But I can't stop people right now. Because they have pain. They have the same pain that I feel. I want everything to be peaceful. But I can't make everybody be peaceful. I can't. It is hard."

"What is your message to police? What do you want the rest of us to know about what your family is experiencing?" Camerota said.

"To the police, I want them to get everything right. Start doing your job the right way. Because I haven't been seeing it. Years and years, down the line, I haven't been seeing it at all. I'm tired of seeing black men die. Black lives matter, too," Floyd said.

As I said yesterday, if I were a black American, I'd never get out of bed in the morning. Just knowing how little chance there was of being treated fairly, of getting justice. Of never getting the benefit of the doubt.

And think of all the people who never, ever believed this was happening -- until we had cell phone cameras.