Jim Jordan Promises ‘Justice’ To George Floyd’s Brother, Then Attacks Police Reform Proposals

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Wednesday promised justice to the family of George Floyd before railing against the “defund the police” police reform movement.
“I want to thank all of our witnesses for being here today and extend our sympathy to Mr. Floyd and Mrs. Underwood Jacobs,” Jordan told witnesses at a House racial justice hearing. “We are all so sorry for your loss and for what your families have had to live through and had to endure.”

Jordan went on to directly address Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd.

“Mr. Floyd, the murder of your brother in the custody of the Minneapolis police is a tragedy, never should have happened,” he remarked. “It’s as wrong as wrong can be and your brothers killers will face justice.”

Moments later, Jordan attacked an effort by activists to reform or redistribute police funding to ensure fairer outcomes.

“It’s time for a real discussion about police treatment of African-Americans,” the Ohio Republican insisted. “The people of this country, you know what else they understand, you know what else they get? They understand that there is a big difference between peaceful protests and rioting. There is a big difference between peaceful protests and looting.”

According to Jordan, it is “pure insanity to defund the police.”

“And the fact that my Democrat (sic) colleagues won’t speak out against this crazy policy is just that frightening,” he added. “Now they’re talking about defunding the police. This is wrong and the American people know it’s wrong.”

“We should honor the memory of George Floyd,” Jordan concluded, “and work hard so nothing like it ever happens again.”

