CNN Reporter Arrested, The Other One Left Alone. Guess What's Different!

Reporter Josh Campbell described the situation in Minneapolis where a reporter was arrested live on camera.

"Josh Campbell, John Berman here. Have you been approached by police where you're standing?" Berman said.

"No, I can tell you my experience has been the opposite of what Omar just experienced there. Talking to police, I identified myself. I told them who I was with. They said okay, you're permitted to be in this area. As a vehicle came by, they asked me to step out of the street. I asked if I could move back in. They said yeah, you're good to go. What happened to Omar was clearly a lot different and just something that we certainly haven't seen, where a journalist identified himself covering a story has been taken into custody by the police," Campbell said.

"Again, the police knew who our crew was, who they consisted of. They saw the camera and the live shot in progress. Omar identified himself very politely, yet they took that decision to make that arrest."

"Josh, I don't know if you can see what was happening to Omar from your perspective," Berman said.

"I know that our audience can't see you right now. Let me just say something. It is a statement of fact. You, Josh Campbell, are white. Omar Jimenez is not. I do not know if that played into it. But did you see what happened to Omar and his team?"

"I did not," Campbell said. "Obviously, what you said crossed my mind as well about appearances here. I was treated much differently than he was. I'm sitting here talking to the National Guard, talking to the police. They're asking politely to move here and there. A couple times I've moved closer than they would like. They asked politely to move back.

"They didn't pull out the handcuffs. Lot different here than what Omar experienced."