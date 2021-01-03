Politics
Rep. Louis Gohmert Runs To Newsmax To Incite Violence On Trump's Behalf

Gohmert denies he was calling for violence, but it is pretty clear that is exactly what he was saying.
The Republican temper tantrum over Trump's loss continues. The latest fall-on-the-floor, whining, and crying tantrum comes from Rep. Louie Gohmert, who isn't taking news of his court loss very well. It actually sounds like he is inciting Trump supporters to take to the streets of Washington, DC, and to be violent.

His exact words:

...the ruling would be that you gotta go to the streets and be as violent as Antifa and BLM.

When asked if he was inciting violence, he backpedaled fast, saying that no...he was not inciting violence! Even though he LITERALLY said the only way to interpret the court's ruling was to be violent. THOSE WERE HIS WORDS. Gohmert is angry that the court filing in which he attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 Presidential election got tossed. The judge who reviewed it — a Trump-appointed judge — threw it out based on the fact that Gohmert had no standing to bring the legal action.

Gohmert did not handle the news well, jumping on the air at Newsmax, the right-wing echo chamber for those who find FOX News too liberal. He said:

But if bottom line is, the court is saying, "We're not going to touch this. You have no remedy" - basically, in effect, the ruling would be that you gotta go to the streets and be as violent as Antifa and BLM.

His clear call to violence received immediate backlash, promoting him to release a carefully worded statement saying that his words has been "twisted," and that it was "false" that he was advocating for violence.

Gohmert is working hard to hold on to his top spot as the Dumbest Member of Congress. Now he may be the Most Violent as well.

