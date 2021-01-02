Politics
Judge Dismisses Ridiculous Gohmert Lawsuit Against Pence

Another attempt by Republicans to destroy our democracy bites the dust.
By Heather
Image from: Screengrab

Another attempt by Republicans to destroy our democracy bites the dust. So much for Louie Gohmert's last-ditch attempt to steal the presidential election for Trump: Judge Throws Out Lawsuit That Rep. Louie Gohmert and Fake Pro-Trump Electors Brought Against Vice President Mike Pence:

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against Vice President Mike Pence by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) and fake pro-Trump electors on Friday, finding that plaintiffs lacked standing.

“The problem for Plaintiffs here is that they lack standing. Plaintiff Louie Gohmert, the United States Representative for Texas’s First Congressional District, alleges at most an institutional injury to the House of Representatives. Under well-settled Supreme Court authority, that is insufficient to support standing,” U.S. District Judge Jeremy Kernodle wrote, echoing the Department of Justice’s argument that plaintiffs sued the wrong defendant. “The other Plaintiffs, the slate of Republican Presidential Electors for the State of Arizona (the ‘Nominee-Electors’), allege an injury that is not fairly traceable to the Defendant, the Vice President of the United States, and is unlikely to be redressed by the requested relief.”

“Accordingly, as explained below, the Court lacks subject matter jurisdiction over this case and must dismiss the action,” the judge said. Judge Kernodle was appointed by President Donald Trump.

[...]

The DOJ, on VP Pence’s behalf, noted on New Year’s Eve that Gohmert was attempting to “empower the Vice President to unilaterally and unreviewably decide objections to the validity of electoral votes, notwithstanding the Electoral Count Act.”

“Plaintiffs are thus not sufficiently adverse to the legal interests of the Vice President to ground a case or controversy under Article III,” DOJ said, adding that if Gohmert’s arguments were to succeed the “result would be to remove any constraint the Electoral Count Act places on the Vice President.”

DOJ said Gohmert’s attempt to sue Pence to give Pence enhanced powers was “a walking legal contradiction.”

Gohmert ran to Newsmax to complain. What's frightening is this wingnut actually used to be a judge in Texas.

