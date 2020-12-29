Everybody Hates Pence

It isn't just Louis Gohmert who believes it's Mike Pence's job to steal the election for Donald Trump....

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Texas) and President Donald Trump's defeated electors from Arizona may force Vice President Mike Pence to publicly pick a side in Trump’s bid to overturn his 2020 election loss. Gohmert and a handful of the would-be electors sued Pence in federal court on Monday.... The lawsuit asserts that the 1887 law known as the Electoral Count Act ... unconstitutionally binds Pence from exercising total authority to choose which votes to count. "Under the Twelfth Amendment, Defendant Pence alone has the exclusive authority and sole discretion to open and permit the counting of the electoral votes for a given state, and where there are competing slates of electors, or where there is objection to any single slate of electors, to determine which electors’ votes, or whether none, shall be counted," the suit contends.

And it isn't just the Rasmussen polling firm in addition to Gohmert....

At that moment, the Presidency will be in his hands.



And there is nothing stopping Pence, under the (plenary and unappealable) authority vested in him as President of the Senate, from declining to open and count the certificates from the six disputed states.



2/4 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) December 27, 2020

Per the 12th Amendment: "[T]he votes shall then be counted[.] ... The person having the greatest number of votes for President, shall be the President[.]"



Reader comments?



4/4



More here - https://t.co/ehnnu84Lgi — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) December 27, 2020

In addition to those folks, they're also getting a tad overheated at Gateway Pundit and similar sites. Apologies for quoting GP twice in one day, but the language here is really over the top:

“You Have a Rendezvous with Destiny, Mr. Vice President” – On January 6th Vice President Pence Will Choose the Direction of the World for Years to Come – Like Thomas Jefferson Did Centuries Ago VP Mike Pence has the unique opportunity in world history where he can keep the nation and its people free or he can sentence the world to generations of slavery in a matter of minutes on January 6th. Ron at CodeMonkeyZ tweeted this iconic article from NeonRevolt today:

“On [January 6], you and you alone will have the power to set not just America, but all of humanity free – or you will have the power to sentence us all to slavery.”@Mike_Pence

“@VP’s Rendezvous with Destiny”https://t.co/jmofk412Ph — Ron (@CodeMonkeyZ) December 28, 2020

Neonrevolt was all over the fraudulent Mueller investigation. He was so effective that Jack at Twitter censored him and kicked him off his site. But Neonrevolt did not go away. He now has written an excellent piece regarding VP Mike Pence’s duties on January 6th. His efforts can save the country and the world or damn all of us and all future generations into slavery. Neonrevolt ends his piece on Pence’s opportunity with this: You have a choice, Mr. Vice President. Either you will rise up with courage and become the hero who saved the Republic, or you will spend the rest of your days reviled in ignominy as your children, and your grandchildren, and their descendants end up as little more than chattel on the global plantation. I don’t think I’m exaggerating the stakes. Go with God, Mr. Vice President. Fight for the people on that day. Strike the giants, and cut off all their heads. If you can be entrusted with this immense and Constitutional power – to safeguard the Republic on that day when our enemies would snatch it away from us – we, the people, will know beyond a shadow of a doubt that we can trust you in 2024 and beyond.

Wow.

I've been saying this for a few days, but it's obvious now: Pence simply can't go to Congress on January 6, do his constitutional duty by ratifying the electoral vote count, and then expect to have even a slight chance at the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. If he does that, members of the GOP may very well introduce articles of impeachment against Pence on January 7, or whenever the vote is ratified. Pence won't be impeached, obviously, with Democrats in charge and two weeks left in his term, but he'll become one of the most hated RINOs in America.

So he has to make trouble -- or skip the ceremony altogether and let someone else act as the president of the Senate, as I explained yesterday. Yes, in theory he could sacrifice his political career, in the interests of preserving faith in American democracy -- he's in his early sixties and could easily just retire -- but he still wants to be president, so we know he won't do that.

So expect a shitshow in Congress next week.