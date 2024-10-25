Whiny Mark Levin Whines Some More: 'We'll Starve If Kamala Wins!'

Really, Mark?
By Frances LangumOctober 25, 2024

Jesse Watters Primetime bookers must be desperate to fill the minutes between type-2 diabetes and CPAP alternative commercials, because they had on their own employee, usually relegated to weekends, Mark Levin.

And he spouted the usual right-wing freakout buzzwords: [transcript via Media Matters]

MARK LEVIN (GUEST): She's running for president of the wrong country. She should be running for Nicaragua, Venezuela, Cuba where they're very good at price controls. The people are very thin there. Have you noticed? They don't have a weight problem or anything of the sort. The people starve. And if we leave it to Kamala Harris who hasn't spent 15 seconds in the private sector to help feed us, we are all going to starve to death. That's what's going to happen. All she knows is government, that's all she's ever done, except for that phony issue about McDonald's where nobody has any evidence that she ever worked at McDonald's.

JESSE WATTERS (HOST): Maybe she's trying to fight obesity with price controls. Everybody will drop 50 pounds like that.

File this under "takes one to know one" but methinks Mark is taking the weight loss shots. But they never gave me "starvation" on the brain.

