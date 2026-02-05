'F*ck ICE' Chants Break Out On Live TV From Pro-Wrestling Crowd

AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night in Las Vegas had a clear message for ICE and the Trump regime. The big match of the night featured Brody King taking on MJF. Now, admittedly, I don't know shit about wrestling. Still, one thing everyone knows about is ICE, since Trump's thugs are invading Democratic cities, and the brutality of what's happening in Minneapolis is a dystopian nightmare.
As the two wrestlers were about to face off in the corners, preparing to go to battle, the fans in attendance erupted with chants of "F*** ICE!"
I could play this on a loop, and social media users enjoyed the spectacle, too.
This clip sounds even better:
Brody King raised $27,758 last year selling “Abolish ICE” charity shirts to help families impacted by ICE raids.
And he's raised even more than that this year.
Everyone needs to take a stand against this regime. It's gone too far, and Americans have been murdered on the streets.