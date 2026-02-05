'F*ck ICE' Chants Break Out On Live TV From Pro-Wrestling Crowd

They have a point!
By Conover KennardFebruary 5, 2026

AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night in Las Vegas had a clear message for ICE and the Trump regime. The big match of the night featured Brody King taking on MJF. Now, admittedly, I don't know shit about wrestling. Still, one thing everyone knows about is ICE, since Trump's thugs are invading Democratic cities, and the brutality of what's happening in Minneapolis is a dystopian nightmare.

As the two wrestlers were about to face off in the corners, preparing to go to battle, the fans in attendance erupted with chants of "F*** ICE!"

I could play this on a loop, and social media users enjoyed the spectacle, too.

Wow! What sounded like the entire AEW Dynamite audience in Las Vegas tonight chanted "Fuck ICE! Fuck ICE!" in unison before the main event

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-02-05T03:31:20.470Z

This clip sounds even better:

When you've lost the pro-wrestling audience...

Donie O’Sullivan (@donie.bsky.social) 2026-02-05T13:34:51.392Z

I don’t think it can be understated how paramount this moment is for AEW. Brody King coming out in an ‘Abolish Ice’ shirt in Mexico is one thing, but loudly hearing a crowd show support by chanting “Fuck ICE” in unison demonstrates cohesive power, and it’s exactly what we need now more than ever.

The Clean Finish Podcast (@thecleanfinishpod.bsky.social) 2026-02-05T13:28:10.516Z

Amazing. If a professional wrestling crowd is chanting "fuck ICE," it suggests to me that large swaths of the culture are not just upset over ICE tactics, they're coalescing against mass deportations as a broader ideological project.

newrepublic.com/article/2060...

Greg Sargent (@gregsargent.bsky.social) 2026-02-05T15:40:59.436Z

Brody King raised $27,758 last year selling “Abolish ICE” charity shirts to help families impacted by ICE raids.

And he's raised even more than that this year.

Everyone needs to take a stand against this regime. It's gone too far, and Americans have been murdered on the streets.

