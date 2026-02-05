'F*ck ICE' Chants Break Out On Live TV From Pro-Wrestling Crowd

AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night in Las Vegas had a clear message for ICE and the Trump regime. The big match of the night featured Brody King taking on MJF. Now, admittedly, I don't know shit about wrestling. Still, one thing everyone knows about is ICE, since Trump's thugs are invading Democratic cities, and the brutality of what's happening in Minneapolis is a dystopian nightmare.

As the two wrestlers were about to face off in the corners, preparing to go to battle, the fans in attendance erupted with chants of "F*** ICE!"

I could play this on a loop, and social media users enjoyed the spectacle, too.

AEW Dynamite: "F*CK ICE!"



The entire AEW Dynamite audience in Las Vegas unleashed a spontaneous "F*CK ICE" chant so loud it paused the action. This is incredible.pic.twitter.com/KdSh6uWS0A — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) February 5, 2026

Wow! What sounded like the entire AEW Dynamite audience in Las Vegas tonight chanted "Fuck ICE! Fuck ICE!" in unison before the main event — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-02-05T03:31:20.470Z

This clip sounds even better:

this man brody king heard them chants and immediately evolved into his final form 😭pic.twitter.com/PGu89mi7DK — Ushi 牛殺し🐂 (@ushigoroshi89) February 5, 2026

I don’t think it can be understated how paramount this moment is for AEW. Brody King coming out in an ‘Abolish Ice’ shirt in Mexico is one thing, but loudly hearing a crowd show support by chanting “Fuck ICE” in unison demonstrates cohesive power, and it’s exactly what we need now more than ever. — The Clean Finish Podcast (@thecleanfinishpod.bsky.social) 2026-02-05T13:28:10.516Z

Amazing. If a professional wrestling crowd is chanting "fuck ICE," it suggests to me that large swaths of the culture are not just upset over ICE tactics, they're coalescing against mass deportations as a broader ideological project. newrepublic.com/article/2060... — Greg Sargent (@gregsargent.bsky.social) 2026-02-05T15:40:59.436Z

Brody King raised $27,758 last year selling “Abolish ICE” charity shirts to help families impacted by ICE raids.

Thank you to everyone that bought a charity shirt. We were able to raise over $27k to help families affected by ICE raids. Thank you to Edgeman for printing and shipping and @travisrt for the design. pic.twitter.com/jkKywo2JbP — Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) July 3, 2025

And he's raised even more than that this year.

Thank you to everyone that bought a shirt or a comic. Thank you to @danielwarrenart @HeadlockedComic and Edgeman printing for making it happen. Fuck Ice. pic.twitter.com/mAtmpYSKSF — Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) February 4, 2026

Everyone needs to take a stand against this regime. It's gone too far, and Americans have been murdered on the streets.