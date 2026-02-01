Fox News Host Still Prodding Trump To Invoke The Insurrection Act

Fox host Lisa Boothe has been at this since October, when she was calling Portland a "hellhole" and pushing for Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act to put down ICE protests in cities like like Chicago and Portland.

Saturday she was back at it again during yet another segment on Fox where they were pretending that the only reason people are out there protesting ICE is because of some Soros-funded cabal getting them worked into a frenzy and paying them to be there.

Here's the back and forth between Boothe and her cohosts on The Big Weekend Show, Joey Jones and Anita Vogel:

JONES: I think we've talked about some of these groups, Lisa. I'm gonna go back up here and look at some of these that are funding these protests and you have to ask yourself to what end. One of them, I'm talking 15 minutes of research. Well actually, as you're seeing right now, these are some of the people that are being rolled up. We'll talk about that since that's what I put on the screen. This isn't like everyone there is Hispanic. There are people from Asia. Everywhere. People from all over the world that have come into this country illegally and committed crimes and, they wanna paint it very hard like it's racist. It's not racist at all. BOOTHE: Well, by the way, these people that are out in the streets in Minneapolis and elsewhere in the country, they're just anarchists, right? These are the same people who supported the fire bombing of pregnancy centers after Roe vs. Wade was overturned. The same people that supported setting Tesla charging stations and Teslas on fire. These are the same people out now against ICE. They just want to light things on fire for the sake of watching it burn. But by the way, these are the Democrats' foot soldiers. They're embracing it. They're intentionally winding them up and pushing them out. We've seen that with Jacob Frey saying, get the F, telling ICE to get the F out of Minneapolis, or Tim Walz calling ICE the Gestapo. They're encouraging this, and they're encouraging domestic terrorism, if we really want to be honest here, because these individuals, these radicals, are using violence to try to change government policy. That is the definition of domestic terrorism. So I think President Trump should invoke the Insurrection Act, because that's what we're seeing happen in places like Minneapolis. And to your point, Joey, these are the kinds of people that they're defending. They're defending, when you look at some of the individuals that ICE got in the surge in Minnesota. We're talking about the individuals who sodomized a girl under the age of 13 years old, who were involved in homicide, three counts of homicide. So why are Democrats supporting and defending these individuals from deportation and why are they defending these domestic terrorists? VOGEL: Yeah, it seems like there's a real lack of compassion from the protesters about the families of these victims. We just never hear it. They never talk about it and it's just really hard to understand. JONES: Well, the problem with the protesters, Anita, is when you corner them and you talk to them, a lot of times they don't have answers on why they're upset. They'll say things like, well, they've deported American citizens, which is not true.

That's a lie and Jones knows it. They could care less how many children who are US citizens end up getting deported along with their parents, or how many citizens are people who have a legal right to be there they detain, abuse, pummel on the streets or kill.

They have to continue to lie about and marginalize the thousands and thousands of people out there protesting across the country because they can't have their viewers believe that they're the ones who are out of touch with most of civilized society and in the minority.

And as I said before, if these dangerous clowns want to know what an actual "insurrection" looks like, go watch some footage of Trump's goons on January 6th.