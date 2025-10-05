Fox Host Wants Trump To Use Insurrection Act To Put Down ICE Protests

Someone needs to explain to these dangerous clowns what an "insurrection" actually looks like. The propagandists on Sunday's Fox & Friends Weekend used footage of Trump's ICE thugs tear gassing and pummeling protesters as proof that Trump should get even more aggressive and use the Insurrection Act to cause even more chaos.

Here's the back and forth between cohosts Charlie Hurt, Lisa Boothe and Griff Jenkins, where they attacked Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Oregon Attorney general Dan Rayfield and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson for telling the truth about Trump's manufactured crisis with calls to escalate it. This is the same routine we saw from Fox over and over again during the Black Lives Matter protests.

JENKINS: And you know governor Pritzker's pushback is really defies some actual reality of what's happening there that Broadview, Illinois facility where we have seen the attacks increasing yesterday. Literally a car, an armed individual in a car that rammed, blocking the ICE agents literally.

Let's go deeper into that so here's what JB Pritzker's been saying he says "I want to be clear. There is no need for military troops on the ground in the state of Illinois."

We're reading that quote as you're literally looking at the need for order to be restored. That's not only not only is it in Illinois also out in Portland. Oregon's Attorney general Dan Rayfield yesterday saying "Portland is not the president's war torn fantasy. Our city is not ravaged, and there is no rebellion," while we're literally watching more than a 100 days of what many would see as rebellion and clear unlawful assault on that ICE facility.

You have local leaders like the mayor of Chicago Brandon Johnson that is literally going after DHS secretary Kristi Noem who went to Chicago to highlight this he's literally calling her delusional. Listen here.

JOHNSON: She has no idea what she's talking about. You know, the Trump administration, they are completely delusional right now. And what they are promulgating in this particular moment are not just unconstitutional measures, but they're dangerous and reckless, and it's antithetical to who we are as a nation. You know, what I've done in the city of Chicago, I've signed two sweeping executive orders, one to make sure that the residents of this city know their rights, and that there's real clear engagement with our law enforcement, not wearing any masks, being identifiable, and being also very clear about protecting the rights of all of our residents. The second thing is, we made sure that we're protecting the right to protest. This is something that's fundamental to our democracy. [...]

But she has no idea what she's talking about, and there are protests that are happening all over the country that are demanding justice in this moment.

BOOTHE: He's a liar. He's lying. He's lying and it's dangerous. I mean, according to the Department of Homeland Security, as Chanley had reported as well, you have law enforcement officers assaulted in his city of Chicago in the state of Illinois, despite what we heard from Governor Pritzker that quote that you read.

And then also one of the individuals, as what was reported, was armed with a semi-automatic weapon who was named, this one was named in a CBP intelligence bulletin last week for doxing agents and posting online, "Hey, to all my gang, let's f*** those mother f'ers up, don't let them take anyone."

So that's not peaceful. That actually sounds like an insurrection and perhaps President Trump should look at using the Insurrection Act more liberally in cities like Chicago or in cities like Portland, Oregon, Charlie.

HURT: You know, I'm sympathetic to the argument, generally speaking, about not sending troops into American cities. But this is ridiculous. You've got a couple of extenuating circumstances here.

One is you actually have people attacking ICE facilities. We had a situation last week where you had someone firing on a ICE facility. So you have to protect these facilities in the first place.

The second place, the politics of it is the idea that you have Democrats saying this is a manufactured crisis. You have, your residents are getting killed at higher rates in your cities than anywhere else in the country, and you're going to sit here and say, and claim that this is manufactured crisis.

As a political matter, they don't even care about their own residents. They don't care about the people that they uh claim to care the most about. And so obviously, you look at these scenes, and you're like, of course this is, and then you look at a place like Washington, DC, where you have, where you have federal troops there, and and the argument for sending troops into the federal city is a different, you know constitutional argument, but... and you look at the results where you have seen crime drop off a cliff, and you have to kind of ask yourself, do these Democrat politicians care about their people, or do they only care about their political fortunes?

BOOTHE: Just real quick. Portland is a hell hole, okay? So my my dad grew up, there so I've spent time going to Portland, Oregon growing up. I went about... I think it's 2 years ago to visit my nana before she passed, and it's like tent city. Homeless everywhere. It's disgusting. Even the waitress told us that she had a homeless person try breaking in her car and attacking her with a screwdriver. So like even out putting all this stuff aside of what we've seen on our screens this morning, Portland is disgusting right now, and their leaders don't care.