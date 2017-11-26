Fox & Friends Covers War On Christmas Trees -- But Insists 'You Can't Put A Price Tag On Christmas'

By David

The hosts of Fox & Friends complained on Sunday that the economic collapse under President George W. Bush had created a shortage of Christmas trees -- but host Lisa Maria Boothe insisted that trees should be purchased at any price because it's not possible to "put a price tag on Christmas."

On Sunday's edition of Fox & Friends, co-host Pete Hegseth noted that the there was a shortage of Christmas trees because fewer had been planted after the economic crisis that occurred at the end of Bush's second term.

"There is a nationwide Christmas tree shortage," Hegseth explained. "Apparently, 10 years ago during the financial crisis, during the downturn, there were less trees planted. It takes about 10 years for a tree to be chopped down and put in your living room. Because of that shortage -- basic supply and demand tells us that if you have less of it, it's going to cost you a little bit more. You might be shelling out another 10, 15 bucks."

"You can't put a price tag on Christmas," Boothe chimed in.

Hegseth suggested that the cost of Christmas trees could be averted by going to "middle America" and chopping down a tree, which he said he had done "many, many times."


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV