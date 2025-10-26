Trump Administration Threatens To Arrest Pelosi And Other CA Lawmakers

We can add former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the list of people the Trump administration thugs are threatening to arrest for daring to want to hold his ICE Gestapo responsible for harassing American citizens and their violent, illegal tactics.

Trump Official Warns California Against Arresting Federal Agents:

The suggestion, Ms. Jenkins said, came from seeing agents confronting people in Los Angeles and Chicago. While she did not envision police officers handcuffing federal agents on city streets, she said she would use video footage to identify agents using excessive force and ask a judge for arrest warrants.

Mr. Blanche conveyed the warning in a letter a day after several officials in San Francisco, including Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker, and Brooke Jenkins, the city’s district attorney, said that they might seek to arrest federal agents who break California law during immigration raids.

Here's Blanche on this Friday's Fox & Friends with Lawrence Jones, lying that ICE agents aren't racially profiling anyone and telling Jones that they're basically above the law.

JONES: Deputy Attorney General. Thanks so much for joining the program. Let's go specifically to Nancy Pelosi. Local agents, local cops cannot arrest federal agents, right?

BLANCHE: And, of course, they can't. And what the congresswoman did yesterday, what the governor of Illinois said yesterday, does nothing but harm this country. You cannot touch federal agents when they're doing their job. And that's something that they know. It's something that we reminded them of last night, because, if you do, you're committing a crime.

And the amazing thing about what happened is, yesterday, President Trump announced and formally launched the Homeland Security Task Force. This is, in our modern history, the single largest effort by law enforcement to combat narco terrorists and to get the scourge and the drug dealers out of this country.

In just 60 days, we've arrested over 3,200 drug dealers and either gotten them out of this country or put them in jail. On that same day, you have Pelosi, you have other congresswomen, you have a congressman from New York, and you have the governor of Illinois, not praising that, not thanking President Trump, but saying that federal law enforcement agents should be arrested.

That's the best example of the difference between what this administration is doing and what the Democrats want done. And it's sad and I feel bad for our federal law enforcement and their families and their wives and their husbands and their children, when their dad, when their mom goes to work every day putting their life on their line, and they have governors and leaders in the Democrat party suggesting they should be arrested. That's disgusting.

JONES: He didn't just talk about them being arrested. He said that they were racially profiling. Let's watch that.

PRITZKER: I think they ought to take the violent criminals and get them out of my state and get them out of the country. I absolutely believe that, but that's not what they're doing. They said they were going after the worst of the worst. We want the bad guys off the streets.

What we don't want is for people to get racially profiled. That's what's happening right now. They're racially profiling people who are black and brown, and they're demanding their papers. Are you a US citizen? Prove it.

I don't think Americans should have to do that.

JONES: The people leading the force on the ground through border patrol right now, they're 51 percent Hispanic. Do you take umbrage with what he just said?

BLANCHE: In a deep and meaningful way. Our law enforcement officers are not violating the Constitution in doing their job, and that governor, instead of talking on the news and making up stories about what he thinks is happening, should stand a post. He should go out and see, go out for one night and see the work that these men and women are doing.

And he'll learn and he'll understand that what they are doing is getting the scourge and the people that are here illegally out of this country. And look, this has happened in California already earlier this year, these false claims that our ICE agents, that our federal law enforcement officers are somehow racial profiling or doing the wrong thing in executing and doing their jobs, and courts have said that we're right and the Democrats are wrong. We're not doing that. And that's going to continue to happen for sure.