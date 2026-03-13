Trump Admits Having A Foot Fetish

During an interview on Friday morning, Trump told Fox News host Brian Kilmeade that he doesn't like his cabinet members wearing sneakers and instead buys them Florsheim shoes to fix all their problems.

Is it any wonder Trump prefers talking to his Stepford MAGA sycophants like Kilmeade instead of actual journalists?.

KILMEADE: Is it true that you're telling your whole cabinet to wear the same shoes, these Floresheim shoes? TRUMP: No, but it's a nice shoe. But what I do is, as somebody that for many, many years has walked around in shoes that were no good and, you know, would not be that comfortable, so I have fun with it. When they tell me they have a problem, I say, Let me get you a pair of shoes, and it seems to work out pretty well.



Now they look all spiffy and nice. I never like cabinet members walking in in sneakers. You know, sneakers are wonderful, but I don't want my cabinet members wearing sneakers, so I'll get them a pair of shoes. It's a gift from Donald Trump. KILEMADE: That's cool. You could write it off, too, at the end of the year with your new tax reform.

Trump never spends big on his friends or workers.

I don't know what's creepier, Trump having a foot fetish on shoes or the shit-eating grin on Brian Kilmeade's face.