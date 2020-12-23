'Brain' Kilmeade Embraces Right-Wing Rioters In Oregon: 'They Love America'

On America's Newsroom, Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade expressed his support for the right-wing extremists in Oregon who attacked police and broke into the state capitol because they "love America and want to work here."

Huh?

Trace Gallagher asked, "Are the protests the way to vent your frustration in your opinion, Brian?:

Since these are not Black Americans or Democrats protesting violence by law enforcement, Brian gave a very different take then he usually does on rioters. I know you're not surprised.

Kilmeade said, "California, they just said for your own good were shutting down your business, preventing you from having breakfast, preventing you from going out to lunch -- destroying businesses along the way."

As usual, the great state of California was turned into Brian's personal punching bag. Thank God he doesn't live here.

Defending these right-wing goons Kilmeade asked, "I ask you, what else can they do?"

Kilmeade continued, "I'm not for violence, but I'm for showing up in numbers, especially as legislatures and see the faces of those they're shutting down, maybe forever."

The extreme right-wing is for violence, always. I find it odd that it appears the only faces Kilmeade sees in protests are white faces since he vehemently attacked all Black Lives Matters protests and wholeheartedly supported the murderous cops who caused civil unrest throughout our nation.

Then Kilmeade lathered on the thick jingoism and white supremacy jargon to support the Proud Boys supporters involved in the riots.

"Do you know what's different about these riots in Oregon as opposed to Seattle riots?" Kilmeade asked.

(Protesting being murdered by the police while being Black is somehow not relevant to Kilmeade.)

Kilmeade said, "They're not against America. They want to work in America. They want to live the American dream. They were living it until they were stopped by a pandemic from China -- then double and tripled the pain by terrible leadership."

Why does Brian believe Americans protesting against police violence against its citizen means you hate America and don't want to work here?.

The only conclusion you can come to is that he's a racist a-hole who will support the most extreme right-wing militia movement out there as long as it fills their need to rile up Fox News viewers and keep them angry.

I expect Fox News will embrace QAnon conspiracies -- more than they have already -- as Joe Biden takes office.