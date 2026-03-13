Trump: The Iran War Will End 'When I Feel It In My Bones'

During a Fox News interview this morning, Trump explained there is no military objective that would signal the end of his Iranian war, only when he gets a feeling deep inside his bones.

If the USA had a credible Congress, it would have called a meeting right now to discuss Trump's malignant thoughts on the Iran war that he started on a whim after being prodded by warmongers inside and outside the US.

TRUMP: I'm doing something about it, and I had to take an excursion. We had the greatest economy in history, we do, we still do. Oh, this will bounce right back. When it's over, and I don't think it's going to be long. When it's over, this is going to bounce right back so fast. KILMEADE: When are you going to know when it's over? TRUMP: When I feel it. KILMEADE: Okay. TRUMP: When I feel it in my bones. KILMEADE: Will you ask anybody in particular would that be some of these a joint decision with people? TRUMP: I have great people.

There is nothing great about Trump, including his economy.

Trump's economy is horrific. People are taking a second job to pay for healthcare costs, and millions have lost access to healthcare because of the Big Ugly bill and his refusal to extend ACA subsidies.

Inflation has skyrocketed, and now fuel costs are rising because Trump declared war on Iran.

CNBC reports, "Economic growth was much slower than expected in the final three months of 2025 while core inflation rose to start 2026, the Commerce Department reported Friday."

Basing the end of a highly controversial war against a Middle Eastern country over a feeling should trigger a call to the men in white suits.

Trump is so addled-brained that he can't tell Fox News what his military objectives are that need to be met before he ends his attack on Iran.

The men and women serving in the military deserve more.

This country deserves more.

Trump deserves to be put in a straitjacket and carted out of the White House to spend the rest of his term in a rubber room.